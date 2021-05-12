COVID-19 World Running Socks Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Running Socks , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Running Socks market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Cotton socks

Nylon socks

Woollen sock

Others

By End-User / Application

Keep Warm

Foot Care

Others

By Company

Hanes

Langsha

Mengna

Falke

Bonas

Nike

Okamota

adidas

Anta

Li-ning

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Running Socks Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Running Socks Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Running Socks Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Running Socks Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Running Socks Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Running Socks Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Running Socks Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Running Socks Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Running Socks Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Running Socks Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Running Socks Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Running Socks Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Running Socks Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Running Socks Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Running Socks Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

…continued

