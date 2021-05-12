Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Market statistics, Development and Growth 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Non-woven Medical Textiles market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Non-woven Medical Textiles, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Non-woven Medical Textiles market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Non-woven Medical Textiles companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by : breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Meltblown

Spunbonded

Spunlace

Needle Punch

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Implantable Goods

Non-implantable Goods

Healthcare & Hygiene Products

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Medtronic (Covidien)

B. Braun

Johnson & Johnson

BSN medical

Smith & Nephew

3M

DuPont

Molnlycke

Cardinal Health

Medline

Hakuzo

TWE Group

KOB

Allmed Medical

Lohmann & Rauscher

Winner Medical

Vilene

JianErKang

Ahlstrom

Zhende Medical

Techtex

Medpride

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Non-woven Medical Textiles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, and , history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Non-woven Medical Textiles market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Non-woven Medical Textiles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Non-woven Medical Textiles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Non-woven Medical Textiles?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Non-woven Medical Textiles Segment

2.2.1 Meltblown

2.2.2 Spunbonded

2.2.3 Spunlace

2.2.4 Needle Punch

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption

2.3.1 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption Market Share (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Revenue and Market Share (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Sale Price (2015-2020)

2.4 Non-woven Medical Textiles Segment

2.4.1 Implantable Goods

2.4.2 Non-implantable Goods

2.4.3 Healthcare & Hygiene Products

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption

2.5.1 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption Market Share (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Value and Market Share (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Sale Price (2015-2020)

3 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles by Company

3.1 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, by Company

3.4.1 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Non-woven Medical Textiles Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Non-woven Medical Textiles by Regions

4.1 Non-woven Medical Textiles by Regions

4.2 Americas Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Non-woven Medical Textiles Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption

5.3 Americas Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Non-woven Medical Textiles Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption

6.3 APAC Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Non-woven Medical Textiles by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Non-woven Medical Textiles Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption

7.3 Europe Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Non-woven Medical Textiles by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Non-woven Medical Textiles Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption

8.3 Middle East & Africa Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Non-woven Medical Textiles Distributors

10.3 Non-woven Medical Textiles Customer

11 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Market Forecast

11.1 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Forecast

11.8 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Medtronic (Covidien)

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Non-woven Medical Textiles Product Offered

12.1.3 Medtronic (Covidien) Non-woven Medical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Medtronic (Covidien) Latest Developments

12.2 B. Braun

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Non-woven Medical Textiles Product Offered

12.2.3 B. Braun Non-woven Medical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 B. Braun Latest Developments

12.3 Johnson & Johnson

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Non-woven Medical Textiles Product Offered

12.3.3 Johnson & Johnson Non-woven Medical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Johnson & Johnson Latest Developments

12.4 BSN medical

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Non-woven Medical Textiles Product Offered

12.4.3 BSN medical Non-woven Medical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 BSN medical Latest Developments

12.5 Smith & Nephew

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Non-woven Medical Textiles Product Offered

12.5.3 Smith & Nephew Non-woven Medical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Smith & Nephew Latest Developments

12.6 3M

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Non-woven Medical Textiles Product Offered

12.6.3 3M Non-woven Medical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 3M Latest Developments

12.7 DuPont

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Non-woven Medical Textiles Product Offered

12.7.3 DuPont Non-woven Medical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 DuPont Latest Developments

12.8 Molnlycke

To project the consumption of Non-woven Medical Textiles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

…continued

