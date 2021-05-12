Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Market statistics, Development and Growth 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Non-woven Medical Textiles market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Non-woven Medical Textiles, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Non-woven Medical Textiles market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Non-woven Medical Textiles companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by : breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Meltblown
Spunbonded
Spunlace
Needle Punch
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Implantable Goods
Non-implantable Goods
Healthcare & Hygiene Products
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Medtronic (Covidien)
B. Braun
Johnson & Johnson
BSN medical
Smith & Nephew
3M
DuPont
Molnlycke
Cardinal Health
Medline
Hakuzo
TWE Group
KOB
Allmed Medical
Lohmann & Rauscher
Winner Medical
Vilene
JianErKang
Ahlstrom
Zhende Medical
Techtex
Medpride
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Non-woven Medical Textiles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, and , history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Non-woven Medical Textiles market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Non-woven Medical Textiles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Non-woven Medical Textiles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Non-woven Medical Textiles?
1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Non-woven Medical Textiles Segment
2.2.1 Meltblown
2.2.2 Spunbonded
2.2.3 Spunlace
2.2.4 Needle Punch
2.2.5 Others
2.3 Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption
2.3.1 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption Market Share (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Revenue and Market Share (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Sale Price (2015-2020)
2.4 Non-woven Medical Textiles Segment
2.4.1 Implantable Goods
2.4.2 Non-implantable Goods
2.4.3 Healthcare & Hygiene Products
2.4.4 Other
2.5 Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption
2.5.1 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption Market Share (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Value and Market Share (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Sale Price (2015-2020)
3 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles by Company
3.1 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, by Company
3.4.1 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Non-woven Medical Textiles Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Non-woven Medical Textiles by Regions
4.1 Non-woven Medical Textiles by Regions
4.2 Americas Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Non-woven Medical Textiles Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption
5.3 Americas Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Non-woven Medical Textiles Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption
6.3 APAC Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Non-woven Medical Textiles by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Non-woven Medical Textiles Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption
7.3 Europe Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Non-woven Medical Textiles by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Non-woven Medical Textiles Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption
8.3 Middle East & Africa Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Non-woven Medical Textiles Distributors
10.3 Non-woven Medical Textiles Customer
11 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Market Forecast
11.1 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Forecast
11.8 Global Non-woven Medical Textiles Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Medtronic (Covidien)
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Non-woven Medical Textiles Product Offered
12.1.3 Medtronic (Covidien) Non-woven Medical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Medtronic (Covidien) Latest Developments
12.2 B. Braun
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Non-woven Medical Textiles Product Offered
12.2.3 B. Braun Non-woven Medical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 B. Braun Latest Developments
12.3 Johnson & Johnson
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Non-woven Medical Textiles Product Offered
12.3.3 Johnson & Johnson Non-woven Medical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Johnson & Johnson Latest Developments
12.4 BSN medical
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Non-woven Medical Textiles Product Offered
12.4.3 BSN medical Non-woven Medical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 BSN medical Latest Developments
12.5 Smith & Nephew
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Non-woven Medical Textiles Product Offered
12.5.3 Smith & Nephew Non-woven Medical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Smith & Nephew Latest Developments
12.6 3M
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Non-woven Medical Textiles Product Offered
12.6.3 3M Non-woven Medical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 3M Latest Developments
12.7 DuPont
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Non-woven Medical Textiles Product Offered
12.7.3 DuPont Non-woven Medical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 DuPont Latest Developments
12.8 Molnlycke
To project the consumption of Non-woven Medical Textiles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
