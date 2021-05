Global Men’s Swimwear Market to Record a CAGR of 2.9% from 2017-2022

In an era dominated by news of global warming and climate change, it can be challenging for key stakeholders in the men’s swimwear market. Swimming pools require a near-constant supply of fresh water which is especially difficult in water-starved, developing countries.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=214

Even though manufacturers are experimenting with newer materials and colors, it is difficult to market speedos to men as neither they nor women are particularly keen to purchase this kind of men’s swimwear. Swimming injuries are quite common for men and could be another constraint that stifles growth of the men’s swimwear market.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=214

The men’s swimwear market is anticipated to be at a market value of approx. US$ 400 million by the end of the forecast period in 2022.

The swim trunks swimwear segment comprises a revenue share of a third of the men’s swimwear market making it vital for key stakeholders to target. Swim trunks are popular across young and old demographics and are largely expected to remain so. The swim trunks segment could be worth almost US$ 122 million by the end of the forecast period. Men’s bikinis on the other hand are an extremely niche segment and have a single digit revenue share in the men’s swimwear market. Companies would require customized strategies to reach their target audience effectively

The Leg Skin men’s swimwear follows swim trunks in terms of popularity and Europe accounts for a quarter of the regional contribution. A market opportunity touching US$ 19 million makes it well worth the while of major players in the men’s swimwear market. With respect to the square leg suits segment, both North America and APEJ represent a potential market opportunity as large as Europe

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/214/S

Polyester and Nylon are far more popular material types in the men’s swimwear market than cotton as both dry much quicker. The polyester market in Europe alone is predicted to push past US$ 40 million by end 2022. For companies making nylon swimwear APEJ can be the region to focus on

Spandex as a material is quite popular in the men’s swimwear market recently and has found its own in both North America and APEJ as both regions are on track to cross a value of US$ 17 million by the end of the forecast period. The CAGR growth rate is slightly higher in the former that companies could take into cognizance while formulating strategies

Mid-price swimwear consists of half the men’s swimwear market in terms of pricing and it is not hard to understand why. The mid-price segment strikes the perfect balance between comfort, better material quality, and cost-effectiveness which is why most consumers prefer it. This segment is estimated to be worth approx. US$ 200 million by end 2022, making it large enough for all companies involved in the men’s swimwear market

The premium price segment is about a third of the mid-price segment by size and it is not likely to cross it anytime soon. It can be challenging to market premium priced swimwear in Europe especially during these difficult economic times

The report on the men’s swimwearmarket has profiled companies involved in the men’s swimwear market. The companies are Triumph International, Speedo International Limited, Perry Ellis International, Parah S.p.a, Orlebar Brown Limited, NoZONE Clothing Limited, La Perla Group, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Arena Italia S.p.A, American Apparel, and Amer Sports Corporation.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=214

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Multi-Disciplinary Approach to Solve Market Challenges Accurate Regional Demand Estimation And Forecast Data Acquisition from Trusted Multidimensional Sources Real-Time Competitive Breakdown Customized Business Solutions

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com