PBAT Market Market will expand at an impressive CAGR 9% from 2020 to 2030 Says Fact.MR

A recent study by Fact.MR on the PBAT market offers a 10-year forecast for 2020 to 2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the production of PBAT. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period.

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the PBAT Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the PBAT Market in forecast period 2020-2030. The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services.Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of PBAT Market, both at global and regional levels.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the PBAT Market. Key stakeholders in the PBAT Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities. Many in recent months have overhauled their strategies to remain agile in the backdrop of worldwide disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Increased awareness about environment safety and globally accepted regulations by companies have significantly increased demand for PBAT solutions, especially in the packaging and agriculture sector. Mounting demand for PBAT is due to the fact that it is biodegradable and doesn’t leave any harmful imprint on the environment. According to a study published by ETH Zurich, PBAT undergoes complete biodegradation in the soil over a period of 6 weeks, which makes it an ideal replacement for PE. Increasing research and innovation in nanocomposites are opening up new opportunities for market expansion. PBAT-based nanocomposites are prepared by melt blending PBAT with 5-10 weight % of clay nanoparticles. Preliminary biocompatibility tests indicated that PBAT-based materials with 10% clay content possess good biological safety with almost no cytotoxicity. For this reason, such nanocomposites are being extensively studied for the manufacturing of medical devices and equipment.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global PBAT market will expand at an impressive CAGR of close to 9% from 2020 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 1.6 Bn, and is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 3.2 Bn by the end of forecast period (2020 to 2030).

By application, cling films are set to hold a share-wide market dominance with over 70% of the total market value by the end of forecast period.

Packaging industry, as end-use segment, is poised to expand at CAGR of around 9%, gaining 130 BPS over the next ten years.

The market in Europe is expected to progress at a CAGR of 9.5%, whereas, North America is projected to be valued around 4.0X times of Latin America, and is estimated to account for more than 25% share of the demand pie by the end of the forecast period.

“Integration of nanocomposites with improved mechanical properties and best standards will provide an opportunity for PBAT manufacturers over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

