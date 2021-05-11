Cycling Tights and pants Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2028

Gradually progressing cycling industry coupled with significant growth of sports apparel industry continue to remain instrumental in influencing the demand of cycling apparel worldwide. In addition, the cycling apparel market growth is pushed by the increasing preference for cycling, given the inherent health benefits of this sport.

For instance, in United States demand for cycling quadrupled in the past few years, reveals World Bank analysis. Albeit wide adoption among low income groups of people, cycling has also proliferated across medium and high income classes, mainly driven by personal liking and preference for sustainable awareness. This has largely propelled the adoption of cycling apparel, in turn driving growth of cycling apparel market.

Considering all odds, Fact.MR has drafted a new research report on cycling apparel market that projects the demand and adoption scenario of cycling apparel across major countries worldwide. The report projects that the cycling apparel market is expected to rise at a moderate pace during the period of forecast, 2018-2028.

The cycling apparel market report reveals that the sales of cycling apparel are expected to remain concentrated in developed nations of North America and Europe, while on the other hand, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to reflect significant growth potential apropos of cycling apparel demand.

In consonant with consumer demand for cycling apparel, manufacturers are introducing a wide range of novel cycling apparel to gain customer loyalty towards the respective cycling apparel brand as well as higher visibility among untapped customer base. In addition, manufacturers of cycling apparel are adopting omnichannel approach for distribution of cycling apparel as they touch base with dealers, vendors and third party suppliers to provide a seamless experience to customers preferring cycling apparel.

