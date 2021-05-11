Global Medical Isotopes Market statistics, Development and Growth 2020

this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Medical Isotopes business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Medical Isotopes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Medical Isotopes, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Medical Isotopes market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Medical Isotopes companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Stable Isotopes

Radioisotopes

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Nuclear Therapy

Equipment Radioactive Source

Diagnosis

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

NRG

Polatom

NTP Radioisotopes

ANSTO

IRE

JSC Isotope

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

Nordion

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen

Curium Pharma

IDB Holland

Linde

NHTC

Center of Molecular Research

LANL

Urenco

SI Science

Shanghai Engineering Research Center

China National Nuclear Corporation

ORNL

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Medical Isotopes market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Medical Isotopes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Isotopes players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Isotopes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Medical Isotopes Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Medical Isotopes Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Medical Isotopes Segment by Type

2.2.1 Stable Isotopes

2.2.2 Stable Isotopes

2.3 Medical Isotopes Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Medical Isotopes Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Medical Isotopes Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Medical Isotopes Segment by Application

2.4.1 Nuclear Therapy

2.4.2 Equipment Radioactive Source

2.4.3 Diagnosis

2.5 Medical Isotopes Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Medical Isotopes Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Medical Isotopes Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Medical Isotopes by Players

3.1 Global Medical Isotopes Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Medical Isotopes Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Medical Isotopes Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Medical Isotopes Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Medical Isotopes by Regions

4.1 Medical Isotopes Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Medical Isotopes Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Medical Isotopes Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Medical Isotopes Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Medical Isotopes Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Medical Isotopes Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Medical Isotopes Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Medical Isotopes Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Medical Isotopes Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Medical Isotopes Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Medical Isotopes Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medical Isotopes by Countries

7.2 Europe Medical Isotopes Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Medical Isotopes Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Isotopes by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Isotopes Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Medical Isotopes Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Medical Isotopes Market Forecast

10.1 Global Medical Isotopes Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Medical Isotopes Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Medical Isotopes Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

To project the size of Medical Isotopes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

…continued

