Market Xcel Conducts Audits as Either Pre-Informed Audits to Understand The Level of Clarity on Protocols Within the Different Layers of Organization, The survey was administered with 3075 audience across different age bands to understand the change in behavior among them with respect to the Covid-19 pandemic. People are staying away from credit card usage as they do not incline to increase their credit card bills during this economic crisis.

The efforts to limit the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic by avoiding social contact, people are using these modes of digital payments from the convenience of their homes through online channels like mobile banking, internet banking cards, etc. and avoid using cash. Where majority of the people are preferring, Payment (65%) followed by Google Pay(58%) for smooth transaction.

We, as a leading market research company in India, assess, examine and audit retail research projects in a variety of domains like mobile, FMCG, tyre, optics, IT, durables, etc. With a team of 150+ field auditors across 16,000+ stores and 550+ cities, we offer retail measurement and retail census services using the best software in the industry to capture accurate data. We conduct a mobile-based survey for precision and digital mapping to identify market boundaries, and directing annual services of over 2 lacs + outlets.

Business Market Research India, Market Reports:- https://www.market-xcel.com/industry-events.html

Being a market research company, we have a varied client base across various industries. About 4000 stores are covered every month for in-store research. We lead Retail execution checks for multiple categories for large FMCG clients, with the most recent one being a launch study for a Global Nutrition client.

Even a small issue can dent the goodwill of a business in a major way. Hence, it’s prudent for businesses to be prepared and disease proof than being sorry. The need for such inspections by a third party like us is thus accentuated by the following factors:

Integral for business continuity and success.

One lapse may tarnish the business image and continuity.

Shall offer assurance on safety and offer reassurance.

Shall restore and reinforce the confidence of the team and customers.

Will highlight gaps in the process and laid protocols.

Business Preparedness Audits

Market Xcel conducts audits as either pre-informed audits to understand the level of clarity on protocols within the different layers of organization; and/or as a mystery audit to review and measure the adherence to the laid protocols.

At an overall level, 48% people evince satisfaction with their financial situation. The satisfaction level is more with the teenagers as compared to older age bands. The pandemic will definitely have a negative impact on the economic condition of the people. The sentiment is echoed by nearly 58% of the audience who fear their earning to be adversely impacted in future.

Contact US

Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt Ltd

16, LGF, Sant Nagar,

New Delhi – 110065, India

Tel: +91 11 42343500

Company: [email protected]

Company Teams: [email protected]

website: www.market-xcel.com