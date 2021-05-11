Sports Flooring Market: North America Market Set to Dominate Market Forecast 2017 to 2026

Sports flooring should be laid after keeping a lot of considerations in mind. According to the assessment of Fact.MR, the global sports flooring market is forecasted to reach a figure of about US$ 2,150 Mn in 2026 and is poised to exhibit a sluggish CAGR in the period of assessment.

Also, the vertical deformation needs to be considered that is the average distance the floor deforms under impact, measured in mm. Also, sports flooring should be able to withstand rolling load. In addition, other factors that need to be considered while opting for a suitable sports flooring is the ball rebound, measuring how much a ball bounces off the surface of the sports floor and the slip resistance which measures the level of grip the surface possesses.

Earlier, the obvious choice for a sports floor was solid timber. However, with a lot of progress happening in technology and material science, the sports flooring is moving towards engineered timber and a variety of synthetic surfaces.

Some of the parameters that are to be considered while laying sports flooring is the shock absorption, which is the quantum of impact that is absorbed by the floor, usually measured in percentage

The Sports Flooring market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Sports Flooring market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Sports Flooring market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Sports Flooring market?

What opportunities are available for the Sports Flooring market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Sports Flooring market?

