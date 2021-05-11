Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Market statistics, Development and Growth 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Medical Multimodal Imaging market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Medical Multimodal Imaging, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Medical Multimodal Imaging market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Medical Multimodal Imaging companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
PET-CT
SPECT-CT
PET-MR
OCT
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Academia
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Canon, Inc.
Topcon Corporation
GE Healthcare
Infraredx, Inc. (Nipro Corporation)
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Heidelberg Engineering
Siemens
Mediso Medical Imaging Systems Kft
Spectrum Dynamics Medical
Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd
United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.
Zeiss Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Medical Multimodal Imaging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Medical Multimodal Imaging market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Medical Multimodal Imaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Medical Multimodal Imaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Medical Multimodal Imaging?
1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Medical Multimodal Imaging Segment by Type
2.2.1 PET-CT
2.2.2 SPECT-CT
2.2.3 PET-MR
2.2.4 OCT
2.2.5 Other
2.3 Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Medical Multimodal Imaging Segment by Application
2.4.1 Hospitals
2.4.2 Diagnostic Centers
2.4.3 Academia
2.4.4 Other
2.5 Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging by Company
3.1 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Medical Multimodal Imaging Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Medical Multimodal Imaging by Regions
4.1 Medical Multimodal Imaging by Regions
4.2 Americas Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Medical Multimodal Imaging Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Medical Multimodal Imaging Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Medical Multimodal Imaging by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Medical Multimodal Imaging Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Multimodal Imaging by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Multimodal Imaging Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Medical Multimodal Imaging Distributors
10.3 Medical Multimodal Imaging Customer
11 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Market Forecast
11.1 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Medical Multimodal Imaging Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Canon, Inc.
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Medical Multimodal Imaging Product Offered
12.1.3 Canon, Inc. Medical Multimodal Imaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Canon, Inc. Latest Developments
12.2 Topcon Corporation
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Medical Multimodal Imaging Product Offered
12.2.3 Topcon Corporation Medical Multimodal Imaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Topcon Corporation Latest Developments
12.3 GE Healthcare
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Medical Multimodal Imaging Product Offered
12.3.3 GE Healthcare Medical Multimodal Imaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 GE Healthcare Latest Developments
12.4 Infraredx, Inc. (Nipro Corporation)
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Medical Multimodal Imaging Product Offered
12.4.3 Infraredx, Inc. (Nipro Corporation) Medical Multimodal Imaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Infraredx, Inc. (Nipro Corporation) Latest Developments
12.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Medical Multimodal Imaging Product Offered
12.5.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Medical Multimodal Imaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross
To project the consumption of Medical Multimodal Imaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
…continued
