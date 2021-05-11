Baby Cribs & Cots Market: Growing Preference for Multipurpose Products will Augment Growth Forecast 2017 to 2022

Today’s parents are seeking baby cribs & cots that provide multipurpose uses, as such products are economical and convenient. Vendors in the baby cribs & cots market are introducing baby cribs & cots equipped with adjustable mattresses, as well as cribs & cots capable of transforming into toddler beds, facilitating accommodation of babies as they grow.

Baby cribs & cots market players are also offering several additional functionalities and features in baby cribs & cots, such as extended sleeping area, fixed wheels for better mobility, short distance between side slats so as to prevent baby’s body parts from getting through the center, and static side rails for preventing babies from rolling over.

With growing awareness among consumers about sustainable products, baby cribs & cots market vendors are focusing on the development of eco-friendly products using raw materials such as non-toxic paints and sustainable wood, thereby depriving babies of any side effects from crib’s/cot’s constituents.

The baby cribs & cots market will exhibit an impressive CAGR through 2022, according to a recent research report by Fact.MR. Revenues from the baby cribs & cots market are forecast to reach approximately US$ 2,500 Mn by 2022-end.

In addition, parents across the globe are increasingly preferring aesthetically appealing baby cribs & cots, which in turn has led to development of a variety of styles in these cribs & cots. A major factor barring the baby cribs & cots market growth is low penetration of these produts in underdeveloped economies, where cost of these products is the prime concern for people with low disposable income.

