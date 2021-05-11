Millets Market: Pearl Variants to Remain Preferred Among Products by Consumers Forecast 2017 to 2022

Highly variable small-seeded grasses, millets are widely grown across the globe, as grain and cereal crops for both feedstock and food. On the back of its short growing season and high productivity under high-temperature conditions, millet crops are becoming more favorable. Various types of millet crops available in Millets Market include pearl millet, finger millet, proso millet, and foxtail millet.

According to Fact.MR’s recent research report, the global market for millets will register a steady expansion during the forecast period (2017 to 2022). Over US$ 13,500 Mn worth of millets are estimated to be sold across the globe by 2022-end.

Pearl Millets to Remain Preferred Among Products by Consumers

Pearl millets are expected to remain preferred among products by consumers, and their sales will register a steady expansion through 2022. Over US$ 8,000 Mn revenues are estimated to be gathered by sales of pearl millets by 2022-end. Sales of finger millets and proso millets are projected to collectively account for nearly one-fourth share of the market in 2017. However demand for these two product variants of millets will witness a decline by 2022-end. Although foxtail millets currently account for a very low revenue share of the market, sales are projected to register the highest CAGR through 2022.

The Millets market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Millets market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Millets market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Millets market?

What opportunities are available for the Millets market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Millets market?

