Urinalysis Market Research Report | Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Urinalysis market was valued at USD 2,891 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5,194.6 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5%. Urinalysis can provide doctors and physicians with valuable information about patient’s health status, including indications of renal, urological and liver disease, diabetes mellitus, urinary tract infection (UTI) and general hydration. Urinalysis can be used to screen for substances that would not usually be expected to be present in urine, for example, glucose, leucocytes, nitrite and blood. If these substances are present, further analysis of urine and/or blood may be required. Although urinalysis is an effective screening tool, it should not be used in isolation to guide treatment because false positives, for example, nitrites, and false negatives, for example, glucose, can occur if the sample is contaminated or left to stand for too long.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Hoffmann-LA Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Acon Laboratories, Inc., Arkray, Inc. and United Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd.
Segmentation Analysis
The global Urinalysis market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Urinalysis market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Urinalysis industry throughout the forecast period.
Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Instruments
- Consumables
Test type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Biochemical urinalysis
- Sediment urinalysis,
- Pregnancy & fertility tests
Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Diagnosis
- Diabetes
- UTI
- Kidney Disease
- Pregnancy
End user (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Hospitals & clinics
- Diagnostic laboratories
- Home care settings
- Research laboratories & institutes
Urinalysis market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Urinalysis Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Urinalysis Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Urinalysis market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Urinalysis industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Urinalysis industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Urinalysis industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Urinalysis market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
