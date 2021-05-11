Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market Revenue, Size, Share, Industry Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027

The Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market size is estimated to reach USD 6.87 billion by 2027from USD 2.26 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 14.8%. Growth in the aging population across the globe, limited availability of the highly skilled intensive or critical care providers, physicians, and nurses, along with growing demand for an alternative to the physical hospital-based ICUs, are the key factors driving tele-intensive care unit market growth.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Apollo Tele Health Services, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Advanced ICU Care, UPMC, Banner Health, Eagle Telemedicine, TeleICUCare, SOC Telemed, INTeleICU, and InTouch Technologies, Inc., among others.
Segmentation Analysis
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Surgical Robots
- Rehabilitation Robots
- Emergency Response & Utility Robots
- Others
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Hardware
- Software
Type of ICU Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Traditional Medical ICU (TMICU)
- Cardiac Care Unit (CCU)
- Neonatal ICU (NICU)
- Pediatric ICU (PICU)
- Trauma ICU (TICU)
- Psychiatric ICU (PICU)
- Post-Anesthesia CU (PACU)
- High-Dependency Unit (HDU)
- Others
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
About Reports and Data
