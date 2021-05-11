Nanoelectromechanical Systems Market 2021 | Opportunities By Industry Share, Statistics, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Investment Opportunities till 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Nanoelectromechanical Systems market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Nanoelectromechanical Systems market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market is estimated to reach $126.9 Million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2016 to 2024. Global Nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS) are made of electromechanical devices controlled by electric circuit. NEMS have critical dimensions ranging from hundreds to few nanometers. Their heat capacities are far below than yoctocalorie and low in energy dissipation. NEMS are produced mainly by two methods such as top-down and bottom-up. They can also be produced by combination methods where molecules are combined into a top-down framework system. The next generation NEMS are being made by carbon nanotube, known as the building block, owing to increasing knowledge of electrical and mechanical properties and overall technological advancements. NEMS are highly used in various applications such as biological & chemical sensors, energy harvesting, ultrahigh frequency resonators, drug delivery and others.

Driving factors such as rising demand for low cost, less power consumptions and miniaturization form of devices are propelling the growth of the NEMS market. Increasing use of NEMS technology in automobile and electric sector also boosts the growth of the market. Increasing applications in combination of biology and biotechnology might provide several growth opportunities in the coming years. Though high cost on nano elements may hamper the growth of the market.

The Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) market is segmented based on the product type, material, application and geography. Product type segments includes nano Tweezers, sansoresonators, nano replay & switches, BioNEMS, nano sensors, gyroscope, nanoaccelerometers, nanoactuators, nanorobots and others. Material segment is bifurcated into gold & platinum based NEMS, grapheme based NEMS, silicon carbide based NEMS, silicon based NEMS, gallium arsenide based NEMS, indium arsenide based NEMS and others. Furthermore, application segment is divided into communication, semiconductor industry, monitoring & detection, industrial process & control, medical sector, automotive, military & defense and others.

The NEMS market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers France, Germany, UK, Spain, Russia, Italy and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore and others. Rest of the world (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key market players include Bunker Corporation, Nanoshel LLC, Agilent Technologies Inc., California Institute of Technology, Nanocyl SA., Sun Innovations, Inc., Cnano Technology Limited Showa Denko K.K., and Applied Nanotools Inc.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market with respect to major segments such as product type, material type and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market, will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market:

Product Type Segments

Nano Tweezers

Sansoresonators

Nano Replay & Switches

BioNEMS

Nano Sensors

Gyroscope

Nanoaccelerometers

Nanoactuators

Nanorobots

others

Material Type Segments

Gold & Platinum Based NEMS

Grapheme Based NEMS

Silicon Carbide Based NEMS

Silicon Based NEMS

Gallium Arsenide Based NEMS

Indium Arsenide Based NEMS

Others

Application Segments

Communication

Semiconductor Industry

Monitoring & Detection

Industrial Process & Control

Medical Sector

Automotive

Military & Defence

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Prefix

1.1. Market Scope

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary Research

1.3.2. Secondary Research

1.3.3. In-house Data Modeling

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Outline

3.1. Market Inclination, Trend, Outlook and Viewpoint

3.2. Market Share Analysis: Company’s Competitive Scenario

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Impact Analysis

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Impact Analysis

3.3.3. Opportunities

