Inorganic Salts Market Share, Size 2021 Movements by Key Findings, Market Impact, Latest Trend Analysis, Revenue Expectation to 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Inorganic Salts market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Inorganic Salts market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Inorganic Salts Market is estimated to reach $69,131 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2016 to 2024. A wide variety of inorganic salts are available and are used in a range of applications including agriculture, healthcare, construction, and many others. The physical and chemical properties, and uses of each inorganic salt differ from each other. Additionally, these salts play an important role for normalizing the functions of the human body. These salts are essential nutrients for humans and animals and are used by combing in the form of food to maintain some of the metabolic processes, and conducting nerve impulse.

The factors surging the demand of global inorganic salts market are increasing application of salts in pharmaceutical and construction industries, advancing rubber industry, growth in agrochemicals and agricultural sector, and rising demand for magnesium oxide. Though, toxic nature of some salts would hinder the market growth. Additionally, increasing R&D in the field of chemicals and biotechnology would provide market opportunities in years to come.

The segments of global inorganic salts market include product type, application, and geography. Product type is bifurcated into potassium salt, sodium salt, calcium salt, magnesium salt, ammonium salt, and others. Application includes food, chemical, healthcare, fertilizer, construction, and others.

Based on geographical analysis, inorganic salts market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Germany, France, Netherland, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key Major players in this market include Chemtura Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lanxess AG, Behn Meyer, Merck Millipore, Bann Quimica, Eastman Chemicals Co., Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Otsuka Chemical Co Ltd., and Emerald Performance Materials, among others.

Scope of Inorganic Salts Market:

Product Type Segments

Sodium Salt

Magnesium Salt

Calcium Salt

Potassium Salt

Ammonium Salt

Other Product Types

Application Segments

Food

Chemical

Healthcare

Fertilizer

Construction

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Netherland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

