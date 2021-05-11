Nano-chemicals Market 2021: Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Size, Share, Growth, Progression Status, Recent Development by Top Company, and Industry Segments till 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Nano-chemicals market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Nano-chemicals market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Nano-chemicals Market is estimated to reach $12.8 Billion by 2024 with CAGR of 8.2% between 2016 and 2024. Nano chemicals are the chemicals produced by using nanotechnology on conventional chemical building blocks such as propane, ethane, and butane. Nano chemicals display beneficial properties such as self-catalysis, anti-corrosion as compared to other conventional chemicals. These chemicals bring out chemical reactions in a lesser amount of time. As, the global economy is likely to improve progressively over the forecast period. As the global economy advances, the per capita income is also expected to increase which in turn is expected to increase the demand for innovative and technologically advanced products such as nano chemicals. Wide range of these chemicals are developed to build nanoscale nano based medical cures, electronics, and nanoscale manufacturing with self-assembly capability. Zirconia, aluminum oxide and, silica are key nano size chemicals.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”



Enquire before purchasing this report –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325439



Quick technological advancement is anticipated to augment the global nanoscale chemicals market growth. The market is expected to grow due to the projected growth in the construction sector, as nanoscale materials are widely used in the construction industry to enhance the material properties. Nanoscale chemicals are also extensively used in the medical industry, and expected growth in the industry is expected to enlarge the growth in the market over the forecast period. Though, the status of the nanoscale chemicals is on the rise in established economies, they have little awareness among underdeveloped or developing regions and this is hindering the growth for the market.

The global nano chemicals market has been categorized as type, application and geography. Type segment is further bifurcated into zeolites, clay, activated carbon, silica gel, activated alumina and others. By application, the market has been segmented as petroleum refining, pet litter, water treatment, food and beverages, chemical processing, plastic processing, environmental, detergents and others. By geography, the global nano chemicals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Russia, Norway, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Indonesia and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the World covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key players in the global nano chemicals market Du Pont de Nemours and Company, Akzo Nobel N.V, Graphene NanoChem, ANP Co.,Ltd, BASF SE, Qinhuangdao Taiji Ring Nano-Products Co., Ltd., NanoMas Technologies, Carbon Nanotechnologies, Altair Nanotechnologies, and Advanced Nano Products.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide a detailed analysis of Global Nano Chemicals Market with respect to major segments such as type, application, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Nano Chemicals Market from 2015 to 2024 will be included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Nano Chemicals Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Get a Sample PDF of report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325439



Scope of the Global Nano Chemicals Market:

Type Segment

Zeolites

Clay

Activated Carbon

Silica Gels

Activated Alumina

Other Types

Application Segment

Petroleum Refining

Pet Litter

Water Treatment

Food and Beverages

Chemical Processing

Plastic Processing

Environmental

Detergents

Other Applications

Geographical Segment

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Norway

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Prefix

1.1 Market Scope

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Primary Research

1.3.2 Secondary Research

1.3.3 In-house Data Modeling

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Outline

3.1 Market Inclination, Trend, Outlook and Viewpoint

3.2 Market Share Analysis: Company’s Competitive Scenario

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.1.1 Impact Analysis

3.3.2 Restraints

3.3.2.1 Impact Analysis

3.3.3 Opportunities

Chapter 4 Nano-chemicals Market by Type: Market Size and Forecast, 2015 – 2024

4.1 Overview

4.2 Zeolites

4.2.1 Current Trend and Analysis

4.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Clay

4.3.1 Current Trend and Analysis

4.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

4.4 Activated Carbon

4.4.1 Current Trend and Analysis

4.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

4.5 Silica Gel

4.5.1 Current Trend and Analysis

4.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

4.6 Activated Alumina

4.6.1 Current Trend and Analysis

4.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

4.7 Other Types

4.7.1 Current Trend and Analysis

4.7.2 Market Size and Forecast

Get a Sample PDF of report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325439

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Inorganic Salts Market

Conductive Polymers Market

Nanoelectromechanical Systems Market

Wood Vinegar Market

Corrugated Packaging Market

Foam Blowing Agents Market