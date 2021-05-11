Hot Melt Adhesives Market Share 2021 Provides an In-Depth Insight of Sales, Revenue, Analysis of Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends, Opportunities by Types and Application to 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Hot Melt Adhesives market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Hot Melt Adhesives market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market is expected to reach $11.1 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2024. The hot melt adhesives are thermoplastic materials that provide optimal hold by the process of melting and solidifying. They are available in the form of granules, powder, blocks, ribbons, foil, slats, and others. Special application equipment is required to operate in high temperature range needed to apply the hot met adhesives. Currently, dispensers and glue guns are most widely used equipment. These adhesives are widely used in consumer goods and construction industries for manufacturing pressure-sensitive products.

Some of the major drivers of global hot melt adhesives market are rising need for replacing other adhesive technologies, increasing demand from packaging industry, growth in non-woven disposable industries, and need for high-performance solutions. However, fluctuating price of raw materials and low thermal may hamper the market growth. Moreover, market expansion, and rising trend of printed and graphic products would create growth opportunities in the coming years.

The global hot melt adhesives market is categorized on the basis of type, application, and geography. Type segment includes polyurethane (PUR), ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), styrene block copolymers (SBS/SIS), hot melt pressure sensitive adhesives (HMPSA), polyamide (PA), and other types. Application is segmented as electronics, packaging, wood and furniture, non-woven/hygiene, automotive, construction, and other applications.

Based on geographical analysis, global hot melt adhesives market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, Italy, France, and rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players competing in this market include Sika AG, 3M Company, Worthen Industries, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Dow Corning, Jowat SE, Palmetto Adhesives Company, Henkel AG & Company, American Chemical Inc., and Beardow & ADAMS (Adhesives) Limited, among others.

Scope of Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market:

Type Segments

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Polyurethane (PUR)

Styrene Block Copolymers (SBS/SIS)

Hot Melt Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (HMPSA)

Polyamide (PA)

Other Types

Application Segments

Packaging

Electronics

Wood and Furniture

Automotive

Non-Woven/Hygiene

Construction

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa



Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Prefix

1.1 Market Scope

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Primary Research

1.3.2 Secondary Research

1.3.3 In-house Data Modeling

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Outline

3.1 Market Inclination, Trend, Outlook and Viewpoint

3.2 Market Share Analysis: Company’s Competitive Scenario

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.1.1 Impact Analysis

3.3.2 Restraints

3.3.2.1 Impact Analysis

3.3.3 Opportunities

