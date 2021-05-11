Floating Solar Panels Market 2021 | Industry Analysis with Future Growth Plans, Supply-Demand, Recent Developments, and Key Players Strategy till 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Floating Solar Panels market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Floating Solar Panels market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 64.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Floating Solar Panels Market is estimated to reach $1,186 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 64.7% from 2016 to 2024. The continual depletion of fossil fuels, increasing demand for energy, and electricity crisis in several regions have led the focus to renewable energy sources. A floating solar panel is an arrangement of photovoltaic panels that floats on water bodies. This new concept is a combination of PV plant technology and floating technology. Moreover, it will be also a revolutionary step to solve the perennial problem of land. These panels increase the effort to reduce greenhouse gases, as they are considered as clean energy and efficient source of electricity.

The global floating solar panels market is driven by factors such as shortage of land, growing initiatives of mega projects by government, falling cost of panels, and its high production capacity. Though, high initial cost would hamper the growth of the market. Besides, increasing research and development need for high stability photovoltaic devices, and untapped markets would provide opportunities for the market in years to come.

The global floating solar panels market is bifurcated as product type, location, and geography. Product type is segmented into solar-tracking floating solar panels, and stationary floating solar panels. Location is categorized as on-shore floating solar panels, and off-shore floating solar panels.

Based on geography, floating solar panels market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Sharp Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, SPG Solar, Inc., Yingli Solar, Trina Solar Limited, Novaton AG, Pristine Sun LLC, Ciel Et Terre International, SPI Energy Co., Ltd., and Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd., among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Floating Solar Panels Market with respect to major segments such as product type, location, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Floating Solar Panels Market will be included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Floating Solar Panels Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Floating Solar Panels Market:

Product Type Segments

Solar-Tracking Floating Solar Panels

Stationary Floating Solar Panels

Location Segments

On-Shore Floating Solar Panels

Off-Shore Floating Solar Panels

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

