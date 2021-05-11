Usage-Based Insurance Market Provides an In-Depth Insight of Sales, Revenue, Opportunities by Types and Application to 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Usage-Based Insurance market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Usage-Based Insurance market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 38.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Usage-Based Insurance Market is estimated to reach $252.8 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 38.1% from 2016 to 2024. Usage-based insurance (UBI) also termed as pay-as-you-drive, pay-how-you-drive, and manage-how-you-drive, is a telematic based insurance, where premiums are based on the driving performance of the customers, comprising type of vehicle used, measured against time, distance, and place. They pose various advantages promoting the usage-based insurance market, such as more responsible and less unnecessary driving causing to social and environmental benefits, potential cost-savings for customers, and commercial reimbursements to the insurance company from better alignment of insurance with actual risk.

Lower risk associated with accidents and vehicle theft possibilities, enhancing customer loyalty, and reducing claims costs are the primary factors that drives the growth of global usage-based insurance market. Although, privacy concerns, and high telematics installation cost are the major restraints which are limiting the market growth. Nonetheless, advancement in technology to make process easier coupled with reduced service rate would unfold attractive business opportunities for the market in the given forecast timeframe.

Type, technology, and geography, are the major segments considered in the global usage-based insurance market. On the basis of type, the classification is given as pay as you drive (PAYD), pay how you drive (PHYD), and manage how you drive (MHYD). On the basis of technology, the categorization comprises OBD-II, hybrid, smartphone, and black box.

Based on geography, usage-based insurance is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., and Rest of North America whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The leading companies profiled in the report include Allianz SE, Allstate Corporation, Aviva plc., Etiqa, Insure The Box Ltd, Generali Group AXA S.A., Mapfre S.A., Progressive Corporation, and Desjardins Insurance, among others.

Scope of the Global Usage-Based Insurance Market

Type Segments

Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD)

Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD)

Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)

Technology Segments

OBD-II

Hybrid

Smartphone

Black Box

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

