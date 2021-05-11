Industrial Gases Market 2021 Size, Share and Outlook 2024: COVID-19 Market Scenario, Business Strategies, Opportunity, Sales Revenue, | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Industrial Gases market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Industrial Gases market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Industrial Gases Market is estimated to reach $82.4 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2024. Industrial gases have numerous applications in various industrial sectors such as petroleum refinery, chemical production, food processing, healthcare, electronics, metal processing. Hydrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, helium, argon, and acetylene are widely used industrial gases for various applications in end use industries. Rapidly growing global population, changing food habits & growing fast food chains, growing demand for industrial output are the factors which will contribute to the tremendous growth of this market over the forecasted period.

Major factors driving the global industrial gases market are growing demand for packed food & beverages, resource constrains, globalization of the industry, and high adoption about medical grade gases for medical and health care industry. However, the strict environmental rules related to the manufacture and use of industrial gases coupled with high cost of transport & storage of these gases may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, capacity expansion and development of advanced technologies would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

Major segments of the global industrial gases market are products type, production and delivery, application, and geography. Products type segment comprises hydrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, helium, argon, and acetylene. Moreover, by production and delivery, market is categorized as merchant gases (liquified, tank delivery), merchant gases (cylinder delivery), and high-volume gases (on-site generation). Petroleum refinery, chemical production, food processing, healthcare, electronics, metal processing, and other applications are the sub segments of application segment.

Geographically, the global industrial gases market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major market players operating in industrial gases market include The Linde Group, Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide S.A., Praxair, Inc., Messer Group GmbH, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Yingde Gases Group Company, AIR WATER INC., Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, and BASF SE, among others.

