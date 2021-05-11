Skin Lightening Products Market: Demand for Products with UV Absorbers Gaining Higher Popularity Forecast 2017 to 2022

Skin lightening products, also called bleaching creams or fading creams, reduce a pigment in the skin called melanin. This helps people to treat their skin problems such as acne scars, age spots, freckles, or discoloration associated with hormones. Demand for skin lightening products market, which were limited to women in the past, is now witnessing a significant rise from men as well, particularly in countries of Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) where fair skin is related to beauty, prosperity and youth.

Demand for Skin Lightening Products with UV Absorbers Gaining Higher Popularity

Growing desire for flawless and radiant skin has always been pushing individuals towards adoption of skin lightening products. Although skin lightening products hinted at facial care initially, the trend has witnessed transformation with companies providing products for complete skin care. Skin lightening products are available in the market in various forms such as scrubs, face masks, cleansers, toners, creams, and lotions.

An upcoming trend gaining immense popularity in the global skin lightening products market is inclusion of UV absorbers in the formulations of skin lightening. Demand for these products is especially high in tropical regions where intensity of UV rays is high and effects are more harmful. Vendors are opting for organic as well as inorganic ingredients such as avobenzone, titanium oxide, and zinc oxide as UV absorbers that prevent the skin from darkening.

As projected by the latest research report published by Fact.MR, the global market for skin lightening products will register an impressive CAGR during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. Global sales of skin lightening products are estimated to account for over US$ 23,000 Mn by 2022-end.

