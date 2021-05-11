Smart Light Fixture and Control Market Size, Share, 2021 Research Reports | Top Leaders, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Smart Light Fixture and Control market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Smart Light Fixture and Control market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, The Global Smart Light Fixture and Control Market is estimated to reach $126.6 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2016 to 2024. Smart light fixture and control units are improving the overall operating efficiency and are one step closer towards saving energy. These light fixtures could be operated remotely through devices such as, remote, smartphones, and often by sound. These fixtures have sensors connected to them, which turns them off when there is no one around, and thus can save a lot of energy. Due to its features like energy saving, easy installation, and control, it is expected to increase its demand globally. They are massively used in various commercial, residential, industrial, and other end user industries.

The global smart light fixture and control market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing adoption of smart lights in commercial and residential spaces, low sensors prices, and easy installation and control. However, huge installation cost for huge establishments is the major hindrance for the growth of the market. Besides, rising government initiatives about low energy consumption globally is likely to gain significant impetus over the upcoming years.

The global smart light fixture and control market is categorized on the basis of lighting type, technology, application, and geography. LED, CFL, plasma lamps, fluorescent lights, and HID lamps are the categorization of lighting type. Segmentation by technology includes fixture, and control. And by application, the classification are residential, commercial, and other applications.

Based on geography, global smart light fixture and control market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players operating in the market includes General Electric Company, Philips Lighting, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric SE, Digital Lumens, Inc., StreetLight Vision, Legrand S.A., Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, and Cooper Industries, Inc. among others.

Scope of Smart Light Fixture and Control Market

Lighting Type Segments

CFL

LED

Fluorescent Lights

Plasma Lamps

HID Lamps

Technology Segments

Fixture

Control

Application Segments

Commercial

Residential

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

