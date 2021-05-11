Mineral Supplements Market Share, Development History Growing Technological Advancements and Business Analysis develop by 2021 – 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Mineral Supplements market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Mineral Supplements market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Mineral Supplements Market is estimated to reach $22.3 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2016 to 2024. Mineral supplement is a nutritional supplement containing a combination of mineral & vitamins. It is also known as multivitamins. It comprises micronutrients which are meant to support a human body to function smoothly, and improve mental health. Botanical and herbal dietary supplements are majorly used for medicinal purposes. Where, botanical dietary supplements typically support a particular area of body, such as liver, skin and bones. Additionally, manufacturers are also embracing certain new herbal ingredients together with multivitamins for exclusive purposes to augment performance, energy and promote immunity.

Some of the factors to drive the growth of global mineral supplements market are increasing consumer awareness, increasing elderly population, and rising self-directed consumers. Besides, improvements in dietary supplement products, and growing number of maternal mortality rate in emerging economies is also expected to fuel the market growth. However, lack of proper regulatory bodies, and lack of dosage awareness may restrict the growth of the market. Moreover, untapped markets, growth in e-commerce, and entry for private labels is expected to offer several growth opportunities for the market in the forecast timeframe.

Application, end user, and geography are the major segments defined in the global mineral supplements market. Where, application segment comprises food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other applications. And end-user segment includes adult women, adult men, senior citizen, and other end-users.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the world (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Prominent players operating in the global mineral supplements market include Bio-Botanica Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Pharmavite LLC, BioPharma, Inc., Herbalife, Ltd., Nu Skin Enterprises, Atrium Innovations Inc., Glanbia Plc., and BASF SE, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Mineral Supplements Market with respect to major segments such as application, and end user

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities is included in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Mineral Supplements Market will be provided in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Mineral Supplements Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Mineral Supplements Market

Application Segments

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

End-User Segments

Adult Women

Adult Men

Senior Citizen

Other End-Users

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

(RoW)

South America

Middle East

Africa

