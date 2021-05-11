Clinical Nutrition Market :2021 – Increase in Demand Expected in Forecasted Year to 2024, Product Specification, Top Manufacture with Types and Applications | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Clinical Nutrition market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Clinical Nutrition market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Clinical Nutrition Market is estimated to reach $68.6 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2024. Clinical nutrition helps in providing nutrition to patients in health care. Clinical nutrition products are of various types such as clinical food and many dietary supplements, mostly used in treatment of metabolic disorders, eating or nutritional disorders, and other conditions. Increasing occurrence of metabolic diseases globally, rising trend regarding home healthcare and easy accessibility of advanced products would also boost the market growth over the forecasted period. Many players in market are offering different types of clinical nutrition products such as Infant nutrition, enteral nutrition, and parenteral nutrition. Various factors such as high birth rate, improved healthcare facilities, increasing disposable income, rising awareness about clinical nutrition products in emerging economies may fuel the growth of the global clinical nutrition market.

Enquire before purchasing this report –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325419

Major factors driving the global clinical nutrition market are growing rate of sufferers of receiving malnutrition treatment, rising population of baby boomers, high rate of birth & increasing number of premature births, and growing incidences of lifestyle related diseases. However, stringent rules and lack of awareness about clinical nutrition may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, growing demand of clinical nutrition products would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

Major segments of the global clinical nutrition market are product, and geography. Product segment comprises infant nutrition, enteral nutrition, and parenteral nutrition. Moreover, by infant nutrition, market is categorized as milk-based, soy-based, organic, probiotic/prebiotic, and other infant nutrition. Standard, and chronically ill are sub segments of enteral nutrition.

Geographically, global clinical nutrition market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., and Rest of North America whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players operating in the market are Nestle SA, Ajinomto Co. Inc., Abbott nutrition Inc., Perrigo Company Plc., Danone Baby and Medical Nutrition BV, Baxter International Inc., Gentiva Health Services Inc., Hero Nutritional Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Fresenius Kabi AG, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Clinical Nutrition Market with respect to major segments such as product and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Clinical Nutrition Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Clinical Nutrition Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Get a Sample PDF of report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325419



Scope of Clinical Nutrition Market

Product Segments

Infant Nutrition

Milk-Based

Soy-Based

Organic

Probiotic/Prebiotic

Other Infant Nutrition

Enteral Nutrition

Standard

Chronically ill

Parenteral Nutrition

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Corrugated Packaging Market

Foam Blowing Agents Market

Fluoropolymers Market

Food Encapsulation Market

Ammonium Phosphate Market