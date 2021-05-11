Frozen Potato Market: Commercial Sector to Gain Maximum Revenue Share Forecast 2017 to 2022

Frozen potato is a processed form of potato. Frozen potatoes are usually stored at an extremely low temperature to protect and preserve it for a long time. These potatoes are available in various forms such as flakes, fries, wedges, etc. However, French fries are the highest consumed frozen potato product across the globe. Along with frozen potato market, other frozen foods are also becoming a convenient choice among the consumers.

Manufacturers of frozen potato are using innovative technologies to speed up the process involved in producing various frozen potato products. Frozen potato product manufacturers are also introducing new products and flavors to attract consumers, remain competitive and expand geographically. The major benefit for consumers is the reduced cooking time.

Advanced refrigeration technology is also gaining momentum in the frozen potato manufacturing. Frozen potato products are also experiencing increased demand from developing nations, hence providing opportunities for expansion for major market players as well as startups. French fries being the largest consumed frozen potato product, companies are focusing on introducing new flavors, enhancing the sale. Expansion of fast food chains is also one of the reasons to the growth of frozen potato market. However, the high cost of frozen potato products is restricting the growth of the market.

According to a new study by Fact.MR, the global market for frozen potato is estimated to bring in US$ 60,109.5 million revenue by 2022 end. The growing business of quick service restaurants and increase in disposable income of consumers are some of the key factors fueling the growth of frozen potato market globally. Manufacturers are also focusing on using advanced technology for refrigeration at the right temperature, thereby preserving frozen potato for a longer period of time.

