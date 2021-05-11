Heat Exchanger Market Emerging Trends, Growth Overview, Development Size and Revenue Forecast to 2021 – 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Heat Exchanger market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Heat Exchanger market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Heat Exchanger Market is estimated to reach $25,042 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2016 to 2024. A heat exchanger is a device specially designed to competently exchange or transfer heat from one matter to other. water or oil could be used as a fluid in which heat is going to transfer. Various applications of heat exchanger such as in petrochemical and oil and gas, chemical, power generation provides promising opportunities for the growth of the global heat exchanger market. Emerging trend of the heat exchanger market comprise growth of waste heat recovery heat exchangers. The demand about heat exchangers is projected to arise from development of various end user industries of heat exchangers.

Major factors driving the growth of the global heat exchanger market are high adoption of heat exchangers in various plants such as water treatment, improved manufacturing activities, rising population, and rising oil and gas production. However, instability in prices of raw material may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, growing end user industries would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

Major segments of the global heat exchanger market are type, application, material, and geography. On the basis of type, market is segregated into shell and tube, plate & frame, air cooled, printed circuit, and other types. Application segment comprises chemical, petrochemicals and O&G, HVAC & Refrigeration, food and beverages, power generation, and other applications. Further, steel and non-steel are sub segments of material.

Geographically, global heat exchanger market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW) North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players operating in the market are Larsen & Toubro, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Alfa Laval, Kelvion, FUNKE Warmeaustauscher Apparatebau, The Japan Steel Works, Thermowave, Dover, Xylem, and SPX FLOW among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Heat Exchanger Market with respect to major segments such as type, application, and material

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Heat Exchanger Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Heat Exchanger Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Global Heat Exchanger Market

Type Segments

Shells and Tube

Plate & Frame

Air cooled

Printed Circuit

Other Types

Application Segments

Chemicals

Petrochemicals and O&G

HVAC & Refrigeration

Food and Beverages

Power Generation

Other Applications

Material Segments

Steel

Non-Steel

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

