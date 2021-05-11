Solar Control Glass Market Share, 2021 Movements by Latest Trend Analysis, Revenue Expectation to 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Solar Control Glass market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Solar Control Glass market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Solar Control Glass Market is estimated to reach $9,288 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2016 to 2024. Solar control glasses have widespread use in various applications such as residential buildings, commercial buildings, and automotive, to bypass excess heat from the sun while allowing brightness of the light. Many key manufacturers of the market are offering solar control glasses in various forms such as transparent, mirrored, and tinted. Increasing concerns about CO2 emissions from air conditioners, and high price of air conditioners is projected to increase its adoption in construction sector over the coming years.

Major factors driving the global solar control glass market are growing building and construction in emerging nations, huge growth potential in automotive industry, and growing awareness about CO2 releases from ACs. However, price instability and accessibility of raw material may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, rising government initiatives and high potential growth in emerging economies would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

Major segments in the global solar control glass market are application, and geography. Application segment comprises commercial buildings, residential buildings, automotive, and other applications.

Geographically, global solar control glass market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major market players are CSG Holding Limited, AGC Glass Europe, Saint Gobain, Guardian Glass Company, PPG Industries Inc., Asahi India Glass Ltd., Euroglas GmbH, Arcon Flachglas-Veredlung GmbH & Co. KG, Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc., and Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., among others.

Scope of the Global Solar Control Glass Market

Application Segments

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Automotive

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

