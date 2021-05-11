Solar Control Films Market Share, Emerging Growth Comprehensive Market Study Innovative Business Growth Outlook Forecasting by 2021 – 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Solar Control Films market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Solar Control Films market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Solar Control Films Market is estimated to reach $1,551 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2016 to 2024. Solar control films are used to decrease heat transfer from sun by reflecting back visible light, IR and UV rays back. Solar control films find numerous applications in several end use industries, such as automotive, commercial building, residential building, and marine. The key players in the market offer different types of solar control films, such as safety films, clear films, dyed films, vacuum coated films, decorative films, IR films, and sputtered films. With factors such as rising real estate industry, low energy cost & carbon footprint, increasing concerns regarding safety and security, increasing development in commercial buildings, the market is expected to grow over the forecasted period. monitor and improve their children’s driving skill

Major factors driving the global solar control films market are infrastructural developments in the developing countries, rapidly growing real estate industry, low energy cost & carbon footprint. However, trouble to look outside at night over these films may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, strict government rules and regulations for energy conservations would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

Major segments of the global solar control films market are type, application, and geography. The type segment comprises safety films, clear films, dyed films, vacuum coated films, decorative films, IR films, and sputtered films. Automotive, commercial building, residential building, marine, and other applications are the bifurcations of the application segment.

Geographically, global solar control films market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, India, and Rest of Asia- Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players competing in the market are SunTek Window Films, 3M Company, Decorative Films LLC, Garware Polyester Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Guangdong New Vision Film Technology Co., Madico, Vista Windows Films, Polytronix, Inc., and Eastman Chemicals Company, among others.

Scope of Solar Control Films Market:

Type Segments

Safety Films

Clear Films

Dyed Films

Vacuum Coated Films

Decorative Films

IR Films

Sputtered Films

Application Segments

Automotive

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Marine

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

