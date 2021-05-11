Waste Heat Recovery System Market 2021 Explosive Factors of Revenue by Industry Demography, Demand, Technological Advancement, Share and Forecast to 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Waste Heat Recovery System market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Waste Heat Recovery System market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market is estimated to reach $91.3 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2016 to 2024. Waste heat recovery systems are used for recycling heat from streams of high energy content produced in several refining procedures in industrial sectors such as petroleum, chemicals, paper and pulp, and automotive. Due to rapid Industrialization, waste heat recovery systems demand is expected to increase to overcome energy concerns for various industries. Key manufacturing companies are highly accepting these systems to reduce use of conventional energy and to produce internal electricity to decrease operating costs, this trend is projected to boost the global market growth.

Enquire before purchasing this report –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325423

Major factors driving the global waste heat recovery system market are growing energy and electricity cost, improved government initiatives and stringent rules, technological developments and growing investment, and rapid industrialization. However, lack of awareness, high cost of installation and initial investment may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, Emergent economies providing high demand of waste heat recovery system would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

Major segments of the global waste heat recovery system market are application, end-user, and geography. Application segment comprises steam and power generation, pre-heating, and other applications. Petroleum refining, chemical, cement, metal production and casting, natural gas compression, paper and pulp, and other end-users are the sub segments of end-user segment.

By geography, global waste heat recovery system market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players operating in the market are Econotherm Limited., General Electric Co., ABB (ASEA Brown Boveri), Thermax Limited, Ormat Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Echogen Power Systems Inc., Cool Energy Inc., Amec Foster Wheeler Plc., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Waste Heat Recovery System Market with respect to major segments such as application, and end-user

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Waste Heat Recovery System Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Waste Heat Recovery System Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Get a Sample PDF of report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325423



Scope of Waste Heat Recovery System Market

Application Segments

Steam and Power Generation

Pre-Heating

Other Applications

End-User Segments

Petroleum Refining

Chemical

Cement

Metal Production and Casting

Natural Gas Compression

Paper and Pulp

Other End-Users

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Biostimulants Market

Activated Carbon Market

Artificial Lift Market

Electronic Access Control System (EACS) Market

Barium Nitrate Market