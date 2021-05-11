Snus Market Set to Generate More than US$ 1 Bn Forecast 2019 to 2029

Smokeless tobacco products are soaring in popularity as convenient alternatives to cigarettes. Stringent government rules and regulations with regard to smoking and environmental contamination has given an upswing to demand for smokeless products such as snus among end users. This trend has been further given impetus by the imposition of taxes on cigarettes globally. Snus market is expected to garner significant traction and is set to generate an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 1 Bn during the forecast period.

North America Poised to Grow Double its Current Value in Snus Market

North America snus market is still in its nascent stages of development. Conducive market environment has been created for domestic as well as foreign manufacturers introducing smoking alternatives like snus and chewing tobacco. As a result, investments in United States have intensified and are expected to increase during forecast period.

Efforts of United States Government to reduce smoking by granting permission for usage of tobacco and nicotine alternatives is expected to further increase adoption of snus. Owing to these changes in United States and an increase in efforts of snus manufacturers, North America is projected to grow double its current value during forecast period.

Flavored Snus to Generate Highest Revenue Share in Snus Market

Flavored snus accounts for a majority share in the snus market and has been rapidly adopted. New snus consumers have been at the forefront of this surge. Flavored snus has also been preferred by new users owing to value priced products. Asia Pacific market is one of the top markets for flavored snus, where flavor offerings such as ‘paan’ among others are highly preferred by consumers. The budding market for snus in North America is expected to present prominent opportunities for snus manufacturers offering flavored variants. Owing to the added demand for flavored snus, the segment is expected to grow 1.5X by 2029 over 2019.

Snus Market Leaders Focus on Portfolio Expansion

Snus market is consolidated with 4 companies holding more than 70% share in the global market. Competition in snus market is high with companies trying to gain an edge over others through rapid developments. Companies like Swedish Match AB have maintained their hold in the market with acquisitions to optimize their portfolio and increase investments in United States. Other companies like Altria Group, Inc. have also entered the snus market through acquisitions. Investments of snus manufacturers are expected to intensify in North America.

The Snus Market research answers important questions, including the following:

Why Snus Market players are focusing on the business expansion in region? Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Snus Market What are the pros and cons of the Snus Market the environment? Why players are targeting the production of segment? What are the strategies implemented by emerging players in the global Snus Market?

The Snus Market report serves the readers with the following data:

In-depth analysis of supply-side and demand-side trends.

Direct and indirect impacts of the growth of relevant markets on the Snus

Importance of segment in various regions.

Accurate Y-o-Y growth of the global Snus

Consumption trends among individuals across the globe.

