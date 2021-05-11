Vegan Cheese Market 2021: Global Industry Trends, Innovative Technology, Investment Opportunities, In-depth Research Covers COVID-19 Impact on Growth Insights and Future Forecast to 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Vegan Cheese market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Vegan Cheese market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Vegan Cheese Market is estimated to reach $3,906 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2016 to 2024. Vegan cheese is dairy-free cheese which is easy to digest. Vegan cheese is completely plant-based and is produced by various sources such as almond milk, soy milk, rice milk and other sources such as coconut milk, peanut milk, and others. Various factors such as growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly, and animal-free sources of protein, rising concerns over antibiotic, allergens, & hormone use, animal welfare concerns are driving the growth of the global vegan market. Various applications of vegan cheese such as in fast food snack, bakery & confectionery also support the growth of the market.

Major factors driving the global vegan cheese market are changing consumption pattern, growing number of vegan consumers, growing dairy-alternative cheese market, globalization, and increasing awareness of lactose intolerant conditions. However, high price may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, evolving markets and growing awareness through advertisements and promotional activities would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

Major segments of the global vegan cheese market are source type, product type, distribution channel, application, and geography. Source type segment comprises almond milk, soy milk, rice milk and other sources (Include coconut milk, peanut milk, hazelnut, and cashew). By product type, market is categorized as parmesan, mozzarella, cheddar, cream cheese and other product types. Large retail, specialty store, small retail, and online are the sub-segments of distribution channel. Further, application comprises dips & sauces, fast food snack, bakery & confectionery, and other applications.

Geographically, the global vegan cheese market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major market players operating in vegan cheese market include Dr. Cow, Tree Nut Cheese, Uhrenholt A/S, Kite Hill, Miyoko’s Kitchen, Vtopian Artisan Cheeses, Heidi Ho., Hochland Group, Parmela Creamery, and Treeline Treenut Cheese among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Vegan Cheese Market with respect to major segments such as source type, product type, distribution channel, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Vegan Cheese Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Vegan Cheese Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Vegan Cheese Market:

Source Type Segments

Almond Milk

Soy Milk

Rice Milk

Others Sources (Include Coconut Milk, Peanut Milk, Hazelnut, and Cashew)

Product Type Segments

Parmesan

Mozzarella

Cheddar

Cream Cheese

Other Product Types

Distribution Channel Segments

Large Retail

Specialty Store

Small Retail

Online

Application Segments

Dips & Sauces

Fast Food Snack

Bakery & Confectionery

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

