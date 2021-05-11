UV Curable Resins Market Trends 2021 | Analysis by Leading Manufacturers Data, Growth Analysis, Regional Demand, Geographical Segmentation and Investment Opportunities till 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled UV Curable Resins market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. UV Curable Resins market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global UV Curable Resins Market is estimated to reach $9,311 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2016 to 2024. UV curing is a method of radiation curing, which enables instant curing or drying of various materials including coatings, inks, and adhesives, among others in fraction of seconds when ultraviolet light is applied to cause photopolymerization. They are specially used as industrial materials for sealing, coating, and bonding. UV is also offered for optical molding as it has high energy density, and thus can concentrate on small spot diameters. Moreover, multifunctional resins retained in such formulations can be broadly classified as oligomers and monomers. With improvements in technology, diverse types of UV curable resins are now presented in the market owing to its advantages such as, low temperature treatment, high productivity, saving energy, and reducing wastes.

Enquire before purchasing this report –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325425

The growth of global UV curable resins market is driven by factors such as rising adoption in the electronic and industrial coating segment, and increasing demand for green coatings. Besides, high performance of UV curable resins, and environmental alertness and strict rules have also boosted the market growth. However, huge setting-up cost, and requirement of thermally dry delicate substrates may limit the market. Furthermore, rising growth predictions in packaging, 3D printing, digital printing, printed circuits, and barrier films applications is likely to gain significant impetus during the forecast timeframe.

Application, end-use, and geography are the major segments considered in the global UV curable resins market. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into coatings, adhesives, inks, and other applications. While by end-use, the market is further categorized into industrial coatings, electronics, graphic arts, and other end-uses.

Based on geography, global UV curable resins market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players profiled in the market include Miwon Specialty Chemical Co., Ltd., Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Alberdingk Boley GmbH, BASF SE, Allnex Group, Covestro AG, IGM Resins B.V., SolTech Ltd., Eternal Materials Co., Ltd., and Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of UV Curable Resins Market with respect to major segments such as application, and end-use

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of UV Curable Resins Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the UV Curable Resins Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Get a Sample PDF of report->https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325425



Scope of the Global UV Curable Resins Market:

Application Segments

Coatings

Inks

Adhesives

Other Applications

End-Use Segments

Industrial Coatings

Graphic Arts

Electronics

Other End-Uses

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Sweden

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Industrials Robotics Market

Electric Vehicles (On Road) Market

Homeland Security Market

Instrumented Bearing Market

Virtual Reality In Gaming Market