Lecithin Market Share, Size 2021 Movements by Key Findings, Market Impact, Latest Trend Analysis, Revenue Expectation to 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Lecithin market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Lecithin market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Lecithin Market is estimated to reach $1,364 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2024. Lecithin is basically a fat, produced from several sources such as egg, soya, and sunflower, among others. Due to its functional property of emulsifier and anti-spatter, stabilizing agent, it has various applications in many end use areas which comprises pharmaceutical, food and beverage, animal feed, cosmetic, and nutrition & health supplements. Various factors such as high adoption of lecithin in end use industries, and increasing health awareness among consumers are driving the growth of the global lecithin market over the forecasted period.

Major factors driving the global lecithin market are growing acceptance of lecithin in end use industries, rising alertness regarding health issues, changing lifestyles, increase in per capita income. However, instable prices of raw materials & soya lecithin allergy may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, growing acceptance of lecithin in developed nations & emergent markets would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

Major segments in the global lecithin market are source, application, and geography. By source, the market is bifurcated into soya, egg, sunflower, and other sources. Application is further segmented into food, feed, nutrition & health supplements, cosmetics, and other applications.

Geographically, global Lecithin market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, and Rest of Asia- Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players competing in the market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lipoid GmbH, American Lecithin Company, Thew Arnott & Co., Ltd., Bunge Limited, Cargill Inc., VAV Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., NOW Foods, Sternchemie GmbH & Co. KG., and DuPont Nutrition & Health, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Lecithin Market with respect to major segments such as source, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Lecithin Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Lecithin Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Lecithin Market

Source Segments

Soya

Egg

Sunflower

Other Sources

Application Segments

Food

Feed

Nutrition & Health Supplements

Cosmetics

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

