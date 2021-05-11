Biomass Pellets Market 2021 Size, Share and Outlook 2024 : Business Strategies, Growth Factors, Opportunity, Emerging Demands, Regional Analysis | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Biomass Pellets market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Biomass Pellets market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Biomass Pellets Market is estimated to reach $25.7 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2016 to 2024. Biomass pellets are usually used as a heating fuel in various industries. Main applications of Biomass pellets are for heating purpose as a heating fuel and as a power source, which is expected to boost the global biomass pellets market over the forecasted period. These pellets are usually produced from many sources including sugarcane crop, the timber industry, sawdust, switch grass and woody plants. Biomass is a perfect alternative for conventional fossil fuels for generating power and for heating. With increasing adoption of biomass pellets as a renewable energy source, the market is also observing substantial growth.

Major factors driving the global biomass pellets market are the rapid depletion of fossil fuels, rising global warming, increasing demand for nonconventional or additional sources of energy, and increasing disposable income. However, the expensive process of extraction and raw materials may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increasing adoption of these materials for power generation would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

Major segments of the global market are application, and geography. Application segment comprises heating sector, and power sector. By application, market is bifurcated into heating sector, and power sector. By geography, global biomass pellets market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of Germany, Sweden, UK, Denmark, Italy, France, Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into Japan, China, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players operating in the market are MGT Power, Forest Energy Corporation, Drax Biomass Inc., Energex Corporation, Forth Energy Ltd., Helius Energy, International WoodFuels, LLC, Woodstone, Westervelt Renewable Energy, LLC, and New England Wood Pellet, among others.

Scope of the Global Biomass Pellets Market:

Application Segments

Heating Sector

Power Sector

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Sweden

UK

Denmark

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

