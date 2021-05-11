Geothermal Power Market Overview by Size, Share, Qualitative Insights, Recent Acquisitions, Emerging Downstream, and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Geothermal Power market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Geothermal Power market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Geothermal Power Market is estimated to reach $8,507 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2016 to 2024. Geothermal power produced by geothermal energy, is the heat produced from the Earth which is clean and sustainable. The rapid reduction of fossil fuels & global warming due to their usage has increased the importance of green energy. The several governments across the globe have started several plans and schemes, to endorse and boost the generation of geothermal energy. Various factors such as rapidly growing urbanization, industrialization, & increasing manufacturing sectors in developing economies, and increasing importance for renewable electricity generation are driving the growth of the market over the forecasted period.

Major factors driving the global geothermal power market are rapidly growing urbanization, industrialization, and increasing manufacturing sectors in developing economies, and increasing importance for renewable electricity generation. However, potential emissions, and surface uncertainty may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, government initiatives such as economic benefits and tax refunds to encourage sustainable energy production would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

Major segments in the global geothermal power market are technology type, and geography. Technology type comprises dry steam, flash, binary, and other technology types. Further, the market is categorized by flash as single flash, double flash, and triple flash.

Geographically, geothermal power market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of Italy, Iceland, Turkey, Russia, Portugal, Germany, France, Austria, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into Philippines, Indonesia, New Zealand, Japan, Papua-New-Guinea, China, Australia, Thailand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players competing in the market are General Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Ansaldo Energia, Toshiba Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., LTD, Turboden, Calpine Corporation, Terra-Gen Power LLC, Ethos Energy Group Limited, and TAS Energy, among others.

Scope of the Global Geothermal Power Market:

Technology Type Segments

Dry Steam

Flash

Single Flash

Double Flash

Triple Flash

Binary

Other Technology Types

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Italy

Iceland

Turkey

Russia

Portugal

Germany

France

Austria

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Philippines

Indonesia

New Zealand

Japan

Papua-New-Guinea

China

Australia

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa



