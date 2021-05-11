Obesity Surgery Devices Market Insights, Share Growth and Future Forecast 2021 – 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Obesity Surgery Devices market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Obesity Surgery Devices market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Obesity Surgery Devices Market is estimated to reach $3,567 Million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2016 to 2024. Obesity is accumulation of excess fat that would deteriorate the health of humans. Primary cause of obesity is reduced physical activity, high fat intake, and genetic inheritance. As stated by WHO, around 1.9 billion adults globally were overweight, out of them, about 600 million were found to be obese. Moreover, 41 million children below the age of 5 were found to be obese. Extreme obesity can be reduced by removing portion of stomach or decrease in size of stomach through sleeve gastrectomy or gastric bands. Furthermore, obesity surgeries also aid in many medical conditions including diabetes, sleep apnea, acid reflux, urinary stress incontinence, low back pain, hypertension, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

The global obesity surgery devices market is propelled by factors such as rising disposable income, growing popularity of fast foods, rising obesity endemic worldwide and increasing commonness of child obesity. Though, high cost of procedure and selective nature of obesity surgery may hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising government initiatives to increase awareness about the ill effects of obesity and need for minimum invasive procedures could offer future market scope in coming years.

The global obesity surgery devices market is categorized into devices, procedure, and geography. The device segment is bifurcated as gastric electrical stimulator, staples, gastric bands, intragastric balloon, and others. Furthermore, the market is segmented by procedure as Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, biliopancreatic diversion with as duodenal switch, adjustable gastric banding, sleeve gastrectomy, and others.

Based on geography, global obesity surgery devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include TransEnterix Inc., Allergan Inc., Mediflex Surgical Products, Johnson and Johnson, Aspire Bariatrics, Inc., IntraPace Inc., Medtronic Inc., Cousin Biotech, Spatz FGIA Inc., and EnteroMedics Inc., among others.

Scope of Obesity Surgery Devices Market:

Device Segments

Gastric Electrical Stimulator

Staples

Gastric Bands

Intragastric Balloon

Other Devices

Procedure Segments

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass

Biliopancreatic Diversion with As Duodenal Switch

Adjustable Gastric Banding

Sleeve Gastrectomy

Others Procedures

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

