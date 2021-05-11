Uveitis Treatment Market Size, Share, Industry, Growth, Report 2021-2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Uveitis Treatment market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Uveitis Treatment market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Uveitis Treatment Market is estimated to reach $1,142 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2024. Uveitis is a type of inflammatory disease that induces swelling and destroys eye tissues of one or both eyes. The primary causes of uveitis include toxins that penetrate the eye, infections occurred within eye or any other body parts, bruises to eyes, and attack from own immune system (autoimmunity). Symptoms comprises redness of the eye, blurred vision, eye pain, sensitivity to eye (photophobia), and dark and floating spots in the vision (floaters).

Increasing demand for generic drugs, rising R&D budget for innovations in drugs and treatments, and growing occurrence of uveitis diseases are the major factors supporting the growth of the global uveitis treatment market. However, lack of knowledge, high costs of medications, and possibility of side effects could hamper the growth of the market. Additionally, rising awareness among end-users and advancements in of drugs and treatments for uveitis diseases would provide several growth opportunities in coming years.

The global uveitis treatment market is bifurcated into type, treatment type, and geography. The type segment is categorized as posterior uveitis, anterior uveitis, intermediate uveitis, and panuveitis. Treatment type segment is further sub-segmented into immunosuppressive medications, anti-inflammatory medications, and antibiotic/antiviral medications.

Based on geography, global uveitis treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Alimera Sciences Inc., Novartis AG (ALCON), AbbVie Inc., Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc., Santen pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allergan Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated., Amdipharm Mercury Company Ltd., and pSivida Corp., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Uveitis Treatment Market with respect to major segments such as type, and treatment type

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024. Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report. An exhaustive regional analysis of Uveitis Treatment Market has been included in the report.

Profile of the key players in Uveitis Treatment Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies.

Scope of Uveitis Treatment Market

Type Segment

Posterior Uveitis

Anterior Uveitis

Intermediate Uveitis

Panuveitis

Treatment Type Segment

Immunosuppressive Medications

Anti-Inflammatory Medications

Antibiotic/Antiviral Medications

Geography Segment

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

