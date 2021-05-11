Insulin Delivery Devices Market 2021-2024 | Industry Size, Share, Analysis | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Insulin Delivery Devices market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Insulin Delivery Devices market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market is estimated to reach $22.8 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2016 to 2024. Insulin is generally produced in pancreas, and play an important role in regulating blood glucose level and metabolism. People with type 1 and type 2 diabetes have to take insulin shots owing to their inability to respond to insulin or lack of insulin production. This will aid to prevent the body in processing glucose, avoid complexity associated to hyperglycemia and prevent other long-term complications. Synthetic insulins are most generally prescribed insulin for medication and are commonly injected through syringe, insulin pumps, injection pen, and others. Devices used for delivering insulin varies among end-users depending upon their ability to operate, insurance coverage, insulin regimen, and others.

The growth of the global insulin delivery market can be attributed to increasing geriatric and obese population, technological advancements, supporting government policies, rising awareness among end-users, and development of human insulin devices. Additionally, untapped market and increasing research & development activities could provide future scope in the coming years. Though, high price of these devices and risk of misusage of drug delivery devices may limit the growth of the market.

The global insulin delivery devices market is segmented into device type and geography. Device type is categorized into insulin syringes, insulin pumps, insulin pumps, and insulin jet injectors. By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market include Medtronic plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Ypsomed Holding AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Animas Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Insulet Corporation, among others.

The report will provide a detailed analysis of Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market with respect to major segments such as device type and geography. The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024. Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report. An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report.

Profile of the key players in the Global Insulin Delivery Devices will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies.

Device Type Segments

Insulin Syringes

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Jet Injectors

Geography Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

