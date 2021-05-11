Clinical Trial Management System Market Share, Outlook and Growth to Forecast 2021 – 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Clinical Trial Management System market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Clinical Trial Management System market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Clinical Trial Management System Market is estimated to reach $3,407 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2016 to 2024. Clinical trial management system (CTMS) is a software system majorly used by pharmaceutical and biotechnological sector for managing the clinical trials data that are generated during clinical research. These software aids in maintaining and managing the report, recruitments, data collection & storage, planning, tracking milestones and deadlines. Development of advanced CTMS have led to reduced communication period along with ability to access the data irrespective of time and place. Furthermore, these software systems can also be customized according to the need of customers, which will also aid in reducing time and cost and enable fast process of drug development.

The global clinical trial management system market is driven by factors including growing number of clinical trials, rising R&D budgets, increasing product launches, and accuracy of data provided. However, lack of skill professionals, limited budgets, and stringent regulations may pose several restrictions for the development of the market. Additionally, market expansion would provide future scope for competitors.

The global clinical trial management system market is categorized into type, component, mode of delivery, end-user, and geography. The market is segmented on basis of type as enterprise clinical trial management system and site clinical trial management system. The clinical trial management system market is bifurcated into component as software and services. On basis of mode of delivery, the market is segmented into licensed enterprise (on-premise), web based (on-demand), and cloud based (SaaS) segments. Furthermore, and end-user market is segmented as contract research organizations, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and others.

Based on geography, global clinical trial management system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated as U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Mednet Solutions, Oracle Corporation, Guger Technologies Inc., BioOptronics Inc., Medidata Solutions Inc, Bioclinica, Forte Research Systems, Parexel International Corporation, DATATRAK International, Inc., and ICON plc, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of the Global Clinical Trail Management System Market with respect to major segments such as type, component, mode of delivery, and end-user. The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report. An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Clinical Trial Management System Market has been included in the report. Profile of the key players in the Global Clinical Trial Management System Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies.

Scope of Clinical Trail Management System Market

Type Segments

Enterprise Clinical Trial Management System

Site Clinical Trial Management System

Component Segments

Software

Services

Mode of delivery Segments

Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise)

Web Based (On-Demand)

Cloud Based (SaaS)

End-User Segments

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Other End Users

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

