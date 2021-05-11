Textile Chemicals Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2021-2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Textile Chemicals market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Textile Chemicals market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Textile Chemicals Market is estimated to reach $31.3 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2016 to 2024. Textile chemicals are used for enhancing the end products with required specifications and also effective production, processing, and development of textiles including clothing, furniture, tire yarn, and others. A wide range from basic mixtures of chemicals are available such as starch, sulfonated oils, surfactants, and greases to highly specialized chemicals such as warp sizes, flame retardants and water repellents. The industry is now focusing on developing new textiles that include high performance and protection material using nanotechnology, specialty coating and ink-jet printing process. The textile industry is adopting bio-based chemicals, especially in medical textiles, geo and agro-textiles, and in construction and interior textiles.

The market is driven by increasing need for freshness and comfort in fashion industry and fashionable products, and rising production of floor coverings and home furnishings. Though, possibility of the chemicals causing harmful effects may hamper the adoption among end users. Additionally, growing demand for eco-friendly, natural and organic textile would provide numerous opportunities in coming years.

The textile chemicals market is categorized as product, application and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into, coating & sizing chemicals, finishing agents, surfactants, colorants & auxiliaries, desizing agents, bleaching agents, and yarn lubricants. Based on application, the market has been segmented into home furnishing, apparel industries, industrial and other applications.

Based on geography, textile chemicals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major companies operating in this market include The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, The DyStar Group, Pulcra Chemicals GmbH, Solvay SA, Archroma, Lonsen Inc., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Covestro AG, and Kiri Industries Ltd., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Textile Chemicals Market with respect to major segments such as product, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024. Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Textile Chemicals Market has been included in the report.

Profile of the key players in the Textile Chemicals Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies.

Scope of Textile Chemicals Market

Product Segments

Coating & Sizing Chemicals

Finishing Agents

Surfactants

Colorants & Auxiliaries

Desizing Agents

Bleaching Agents

Yarn Lubricants

Application Segments

Home Furnishing

Apparel Industry

Industrial and Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

