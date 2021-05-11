Water Pump Market | Industry Analysis, Growth,Report and Forecast 2021-2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Water Pump market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Water Pump market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Water Pump Market is estimated to reach $67.9 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2016 to 2024. Water pumps are devices used for hauling water from various water resources. It is used across several applications including industries and household sector. Water pumps are primarily used for continuous supply of water for various industrial and commercial applications including houses, hospitals, gardening, water fountain, and other infrastructures and also ensures sufficient water for agricultural applications. It is also used for the supply and transportation of several forms of liquid depending upon the capacity and material of the pump.

The drivers of the global water pump market include rapid industrialization and urbanization, water shortage is certain parts of the globe, and increased demand for advanced water pumps. However, factors such as high competition due to presence of large unorganized group and availability of low grade products would limit the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing number of brownfield projects and construction of new water recycling plants could provide several growth opportunities in the coming years.

The water pump market is categorized into technology, end-user and geography. By technology, the market is segmented into centrifugal water pump, and positive displacement water pump. End user is further bifurcated into energy, municipal water and wastewater, oil & gas, chemical, and others.

Based on geography, water pump market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market player includes Weir Group PLC, General Electric Company, Weatherford International Inc, Gardner Denver, Inc., Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Torishima Pump Mfg. Co., ITT Inc., PROCON Products, KSB Group, and Sulzer Ltd., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Water Pump Market with respect to major segments such as technology and end-user

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024. Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report. An exhaustive regional analysis of Water Pump Market has been included in the report. Profile of the key players in the Water Pump Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies.

Scope of Water Pump Market

Technology Segments

Centrifugal Water Pump

Positive Displacement Water Pump

End User Segments

Energy

Municipal Water and Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Other End-Users

Geography Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

