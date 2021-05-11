Power Electronics Market 2024 | Opportunities Regions, Share, Size, Applications, Business Development | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Power Electronics market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Power Electronics market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.6%during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Power Electronics Market is estimated to reach $27 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2016 to 2024. Power electronics is a device used to control the transformation of electric power from one form to another using diodes, transistors, and thyristors. It transfers power from a source to a load in an efficient and robust manner to ensure convenient utilization. Adoption of power electronics have increased in electric vehicles and renewable energy plant systems driven by its competency to improve switching speed and avoid power loss. Increasing demand for electric vehicles and glorified need for high voltage operating devices have led to an increased demand for power electronics across various industries such as automotive, energy & power, and consumer electronics.

The global power electronics market is majorly driven by rise in adoption of power electronics in electric vehicles, enhanced efficiency & improved durability of power electronics and aggrandized need for power management devices. However, current leakage at high temperature would act as a restraint for the market. Government initiatives in smart grid and HVDC are expected to generate new business opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Key segments of the power electronics market are type, device, application, and geography. Type segment includes power module, power discrete, and power IC. Device segment is segregated into power diodes, thyristor, insulated-gate bipolar transistor, bipolar-junction transistor, and metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor. Industrial system, energy & power, inverter & UPS, consumer electronics are the major applications of power electronics market.

Based on geography, the global power electronics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, France, Germany, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players in the power electronics market are Toshiba Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, ABB Group, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., Microsemi Corporation, STMicroelectronics, and Renesas Electronics Corporation, among others.

Scope of Power Electronics Market

Type Segments

Power Module

Power IC

Power Discrete

Device Segments

Power Diodes

Bipolar-Junction Transistor

Thyristor

Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor

Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor

Application Segments

Industrial System

Energy & Power

Inverter & UPS

Consumer Electronics

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

