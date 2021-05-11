Soy Protein Market 2021 Recent Development and Trends, CAGR, Business Prospects and Forecast 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Soy Protein market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Soy Protein market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Soy Protein Market is estimated to reach $7430 million by 2024 with CAGR of 5.9% between 2016 and 2024. Soy protein which is an element of soybeans, is a rich source of dietary proteins. They are also a source of calcium, fiber, iron, zinc and vitamin D. Unlike plant proteins, soy proteins consist of all the necessary micronutrients and amino acids, essential for human beings. The nutritional value of soya foods can be improved during food processing by deactivating lectins and inhibitors through elimination by fraction or heat treatment. Soy protein offers various health benefits to women, especially during pregnancy. They also offer other health benefits such as obesity prevention & control, cardiovascular status, and improved health after menopause, among others.

Rising demand for infant formulas with soy proteins and increasing awareness among consumers about various health benefits are driving the growth of the soy protein market. High demand among end-users also fuels the growth of the market. Though, availability of alternative protein sources and allergic nature may restrain the growth of the market. Nevertheless. Untapped markets and demand for organic soya can provide growth opportunities in coming years.

The global soy protein market is categorized on the basis of form type, product type, function type, application and geography. Form Type can be segmented into dry and liquid. By product type, it is further segmented soy proteins concentrate, soy proteins isolate and soy proteins hydrolysates. Furthermore, function type is segmented into emulsifier, nutrients, fat & water absorption and texturants. Application can be segmented into functional foods, bakery & confectionery and others.

By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Germany, France, Italy and others. Asia-Pacific covers India, China, Japan and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key market players include Crown Soya Protein Group, DuPoint Nutrition & Health, Omega Protein Corporation, Kerry Ingredients Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Wilmer International, Armor Proteins, George Weston Foods and Ruchi Soya Industries, among others

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Soy Protein Market with respect to major segments such as form type, product type, function type and application. The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024. Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be included in the report. An exhaustive regional analysis of Soy Protein Market has been provided in the report.

Profile of the key players in the Soy Protein Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies.

Scope of Soy Protein Market

Form Type Segments

Dry

Liquid

Product Type Segments

Soy Proteins Concentrate

Soy Proteins Isolate

Soy Proteins Hydrolysates

Function Type Segments

Emulsifier

Nutrients

Fat & Water Absorption

Texturants

Application Segments

functional foods

bakery & confectionery

others

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

