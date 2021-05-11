Functional Flour Market 2021 Industry Trends, Top Manufacturers and Consumer Analysis across the Region and Globe, Opportunities and Growth till 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Functional Flour market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Functional Flour market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Functional Flour Market is estimated to reach $120billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2016 to 2024. Flour is a finely ground powder, made from a variety of raw grains such as rice, oats, barley, corns, rye and peanuts and others. They are used for making food products and baked products. Wheat is the most commonly used among all the flours and is widely used in baking. It also contains additives in very small quantities. For instance, oxidizing agents such as potassium bromate, azodicarbonamide and chlorine dioxide are added to the flour to enrich the flour’s baking quality. Pure wheat barn flour is the key source of minerals, dietary fiber, vitamin B6 and niacin, among all the other flour. Gluten-free flour which includes brown rice flour, coconut flour, almond flour and others are suitable for people who have gluten related disorders.

Growing export opportunities and high demand for gluten-free flour are fueling the growth of the functional flour market. Expansion of restaurants and cafes, and changing lifestyle are also boosting the growth of the market. Though, high use of addictive and unfavorable conditions at warehouses may restrain the growth of the market. Nevertheless, expanding aquatic feed industry and availability of gluten-free alternatives may provide growtg opportunities in coming years.

The global functional flour market has been segmented based on the raw material, type, product type, application and geography. By raw material, it is segmented into wheat, rice, maize, and others. By type, the market is segmented into fortified flours, pre-cooked flours and specialty flours. Product type can be segmented into conventional flours and addictive based flours. Furthermore, application is segmented into bakery products, non-food applications, noodles & pasta and others.

By geography the market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Spain and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The key market players of the market are Wilmar International Limited, General Mills Inc., ITC Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., Heartland Mills, Inc., Hodgson Mill, Associated British Foods plc, and ConAgra Foods, Inc. among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Functional Flour Market with respect to major segments such as raw material, type, product type and application. The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024. Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be included in the report. An exhaustive regional analysis of Functional Flour Market has been provided in the report.

Profile of the key players in the Functional Flour Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies.

