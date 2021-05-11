Distributed Control Systems Market Size 2021 and Future Scope Till 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Distributed Control Systems market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Distributed Control Systems market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market is estimated to reach $24 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2016 to 2024. Distributed Control Systems (DCS) are used for controlling manufacturing processes across the various industries such as power generation, oil refining, pharmaceuticals, water management systems, and others. In DCS, the controller elements are distributed throughout the system. A DCS typically uses custom designed processors as controllers and uses both proprietary interconnections and communications protocol for communication. Distributed Control systems have gained popularity in various manufacturing industries to monitor and control distributed equipment.

The major factors supplementing the growth of the global distributed control systems market are growth in energy generation based on renewable resources, cost and time effectiveness, and emergence of open sources DCS solutions. However, slow industrial growth in developed economies may hamper the market growth in the coming years. Rapid industrialization and technological advancement would provide several growth opportunities for the global DCS market in the coming years.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325561



The global distributed control systems market is bifurcated by component, and end user. By component, the global distributed control systems market is further classified into DCS hardware, DCS software, and DCS services. By application, the DCS market is segmented into water & wastewater management, chemical, oil & gas, metal & mining, pharmaceutical, power, pulp & paper, and other process industries.

Based on geography, the global DCS market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, France, Germany, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies operating in the distributed control systems market are Honeywell International Inc., NovaTech Process Solutions LLC, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Metso Corporation, and Schneider Electric SA, among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Distributed Control Systems Market with respect to major segments such as component and end user

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024. Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report. An exhaustive regional analysis of Distributed Control Systems Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report.

Profile of the key players in the Distributed Control Systems Market, will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies.

Scope of Distributed Control Systems Market

Component Segments

DCS hardware

DCS software

DCS services

End User Segments

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater Management

Power

Metal and Mining

Pharmaceutical

Pulp & Paper

Others

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325561



Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Biometric Sensors Market

Gesture Recognition Market

Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market

Harmonic Filter Market

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market