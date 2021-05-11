Nutraceuticals Market 2021 Industry Trends, Share and Size, Expected CAGR, Opportunities and Growth till 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Nutraceuticals market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Nutraceuticals market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Nutraceuticals Market is forecasted to reach $340 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2016 to 2024. Nutraceuticals are products derived from food sources which contain additional health benefits in comparison to basic nutritional food value. The nutraceuticals comprises beverage, food, and dietary supplements. Vitamins, proteins, minerals, amino acids, fibers, and others are used for manufacturing nutraceuticals products. Increase in disposable income and growing consumer awareness towards the health benefits of nutraceuticals product witnessed increase in adoption of Nutraceuticals.

Major driving factors of global nutraceuticals market are increasing usage of nutraceuticals product as a substitute to prescription, augmented demand for nutritional diet, and rise in healthcare expenditure. However, high price may hinder the growth of the market. Practice of Nutraceuticals across new application areas and technological advancement would provide new business opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Product type and geography are the major segments of global nutraceuticals market. Product type segment includes functional food, functional beverages, personal care & pharmaceutical, and dietary supplements. The functional food segment is further divided into probiotics fortified food, omega fatty acid fortified food, branded ionized salt, branded wheat flour, and others. The functional beverages segment is classified into dairy & dairy alternative drinks, fruit & vegetable juices drinks, noncarbonated drinks, and others.

Geographically, the global nutraceuticals market is categorised into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world RoW. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America. Europe covers UK, France, Italy, and others wherein Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and others. RoW includes South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies operating in the nutraceuticals market are General Mills, Inc., Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Nestle S.A., Royal DSM N.V., BASF SE, Groupe Danone S.A., PepsiCo, and Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of the Nutraceuticals Market with respect to major segments such as product type, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024. Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report. An exhaustive regional analysis of the Nutraceuticals Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report.

Profile of the key players in the Nutraceuticals Market, will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies.

Scope of Nutraceuticals Market

Product Type Segments

Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals

Functional Food

Omega Fatty Acid Fortified Food

Branded Wheat Flour Market

Probiotics Fortified Food

Branded Ionized Salt

Others

Dietary Supplements

Vitamins & Minerals

Proteins & Peptides

Herbals

Others

Functional Beverages

Dairy & Dairy Alternative Drinks

Noncarbonated Drinks

Fruit & Vegetable Juices And Drinks

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

