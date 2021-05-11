Smart Transportation Market 2021 Recent Development and Trends, Expected Growth and its Factors, CAGR, Business Prospects and Forecast 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Smart Transportation market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Smart Transportation market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Smart Transportation Market is estimated to reach $278 billion by 2024 with CAGR of 19.4% between 2016 and 2024. Smart transportation involves planning and designing of new roadways with improved features that would provide safe transport solutions. Absence of quality transport, poor movement system, poor rood conditions and others are the major issues confronted by most of the cities. A transit friendly design provides regular and safe travel to pedestrians, bicyclists and transit users. The adoption of smart transportation will aid to curb the excess use of fuel and use of private vehicles on limited road space. It consist of number of benefits such as better network connectivity, access & corridor management, air quality, accident mitigation and competent use of emergency services, among others.

Some of the major drivers of the global smart transportation market are high adoption of IoT & smart cities, increasing government investments along with need for public safety & security. Rising number of road accidents and concern over increasing greenhouse gas emission also support the growth of the market. Additionally, growing popularity of smart cities in emerging economies would provide growth opportunities during the forecast period. Though, high cost involved in the construction and long downtime may hinder the growth of the market.

The global smart transportation market is categorized on the basis of service, solution and geography. By service, it is segmented into business services, cloud services, and professional services. Furthermore, by solution, the market is segmented parking management system, integrated supervision system, ticketing management system, and traffic management system.

By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Germany, France and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers India, China, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key market players include Accenture plc, Thales Group, Siemens AG, Cubic Corporation, General Electric Company, LG CNS Co., Ltd. Tomtom International Bv, International Business Machines Corporation, Alstom SA, and Kapsch TrafficCom AG, among others.

Scope of Smart Transportation Market

Solution Segments

Parking Management System

Ticketing Management System

Traffic Management System

Integrated Supervision System

Service Segments

Cloud Services

Business Services

Professional Services

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

