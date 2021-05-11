SCADA Market 2021 Current Industry Share and Size, Expected CAGR, Top Leading Players Data and Analysis of Future Development and Prospects till 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled SCADA market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. SCADA market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global SCADA Market is forecasted to reach $48 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2016 to 2024. SCADA is an industrial automation control system, which is used in collecting of data in real time from various locations for controlling and monitoring of any plant & equipment across industries. These functions of SCADA are controlled from a centralized location. SCADA is best fit for any kind of enterprises, ranging from simple configurations to large & complex projects. It is being used in telecommunications, oil & gas refining, transportation, and power plants, among others. IEEE, American National Standards Institute (ANSI), and Electric Power Research Institute, among others are involved into the standardization of SCADA systems.

Some of the major drivers of global SCADA market are penetration of SCADA in various sectors, integration of SCADA with IT corporates, and technological developments. However, cyber security may act as a restraint for growth of the market. Additionally, cloud-based SCADA, and adoption of SCADA by small enterprises from emerging economies would provide growth in the upcoming years.

Component, architecture, application and geography are the major segments of the global SCADA market. Component segment includes remote terminal unit (RTU), SCADA communication systems, programmable logic control (PLC), human machine interface (HMI), and others. Architecture segment is segmented into hardware, software and services. Moreover, electric power, transportation, water & wastewater, manufacturing, oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, telecommunication, chemicals, and others are the key sub segment of application segment.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW are the key geographical segments of global SCADA market. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K, Germany, France, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key market players in the SCADA market are GE Intelligent Platforms, Honeywell International, IBM Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, ABB, General Electric, Siemens AG, and B-SCADA Inc., among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of SCADA Market with respect to major segments such as component, architecture and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024. Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report. An exhaustive regional analysis of SCADA market has been included in the report.

Profile of the key players of the SCADA market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies.

Scope of SCADA Market

Component Segments

Programmable Logic Control (PLC)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

SCADA Communication Systems

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)

others

Architecture Segments

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Segments

Pharmaceuticals

Water & Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Electric Power

Transportation

Chemicals

Telecommunication

Food & Beverages

Others

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Taiwan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

