Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Size, Share Current and Future Industry Trends, 2021-2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 143.6 billion by 2017 with growth rate of 6.8%.

Market Dynamics

Rising incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular, neurological and respiratory disorders across the world drive the demand for durable medical equipment. For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 630,000 U.S. people (1 in every 4 death) die due to the cardiovascular problem every year. Additionally, as per the International Agency for Research on Cancer, around 14.1 million cancer cases were reported in 2012 and more than 32 million people are living with cancer worldwide.

In addition, strategic acquisitions and partnership with government and healthcare players in order to provide affordable healthcare will support the industry development significantly. For instance, in February 2017, Hill-Rom acquired Mortara Instrument, Inc., a Wisconsin-based medical device manufacturer to increase their medical device product portfolio. However, low reimbursement rates are one of the restraints, pulling back the market growth to some extent. For instance, Medicare, the U.S. government’s official health insurance program, consider only medically required durable equipment for reimbursement purpose.

Types Takeaway

In terms of types, the market is divided into Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices, and Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture. In terms of value, monitoring and therapeutic devices accounted for the highest share of the overall market. This segment has captured more than 87% share of the global market in 2017. This product category is further bifurcated into Blood Glucose Monitors, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), Oxygen Equipment, Infusion Pumps, Continuous Passive Motion (CPM), and others. Estimated CAGR for these products during 2017-2025 range between 6-8%, with the oxygen equipment witnessing the highest growth. Devices such as glucose monitors and CPM has experienced a high level of technological change which has helped this segment to capture the highest share compared to others. Personal mobility segment is further categorized as Scooters, Wheelchairs, Walker and Rollators, and others.

End Use Takeaway

The end user industry is classified as Home Healthcare, Hospital Settings, and others. Among which, home healthcare segment is anticipated to grow with the highest growth rate, i.e. 7.3% over the study period. An aging population coupled with growing concept of home healthcare support the segment growth.

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, developed regions such as North America and Europe accounted for the largest share of the global industry. Factors such as increasing obese & geriatric population, increasing demand for regular-monitoring devices by fitness-oriented citizens, and rising demand for independent living are expected to augment the regional growth. On contrary, lack of advancements has resulted in a scarcity of cost-effective medical equipment in developing regions such as Middle East & Africa. At present, there are a limited number of technologically advanced medical devices available, and that too in select pockets of the MEA countries. There is a huge gap between the needs of the consumer and what is available in the MEA market.

Key Vendor Takeaway

The competition in the global market has intensified over a couple of years on account of the entry of various small scale and large scale players. Companies namely Stryker Corporation, Invacare Corporation, Drive Medical, Carex Health Brands, Inc., and Medline Industries are actively engaged in developing innovative and new products. For instance, in February 2017, Invacare Corporation introduced high-active custom wheelchairs belonging to the küschall brand, namely, küschall Champion, küschall K-Series attract, and küschall Advance in the U.S. market to capture large customer base.

