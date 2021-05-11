Orthopedic Braces and Support Systems Market (2021 to 2025) – Industry, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The orthopedic braces and support systems market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 3.87 billion by 2017 with growth rate of 4.7%.

Market Dynamics

Orthopedic braces and support systems are mainly used to stabilize, support and protect musculoskeletal issues that include congenital conditions, traumatic injury, or disabling illness. Increasing incidences of orthopedic injuries is driving the market growth significantly. For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 54.4 million people are diagnosed with arthritis in the U.S. during the year 2013-2015. The organization also estimated that, more than 78 million (26% of total population) will diagnose with this condition by 2040. Furthermore, technology advancements and improvement in standard of living has led to a sharp increase in life expectancy.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10293925

As a consequence, the proportion of geriatric population, more prone to orthopedic injuries, is significantly increasing. This would in turn create upward demand for products such as orthopedic braces and support systems, augmenting the industry growth to great extent. On the flip side, high cost of these products is expected to pull back the market growth to some extent. For example, the average cost of osteoarthritis NoVel Medial Knee Brace would be in rage of USD 455 – USD 460. Additionally, reimbursement policies of these products are minimal. As a result, out of pocket spending for these product is increased for customers, hence, hampering the market growth.

Product Takeaway

In terms of braces & support products, the market is divided into Foot and Ankle, Knee, Upper Extremity and others. Knee braces and support products accounted for the largest share with USD 1,251 million revenue share in 2017. These products are increasingly used by individuals suffering from joint related disorders such as arthritis, sports players, and knee surgery patients. Trailed closely by foot and ankle products, this segment is expected to witness significant growth rates in future period. By application, the market is categorized into Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and others. Hospital segment is accounted for the largest share of the global industry. Growing number of hospital settings coupled with rising incidence of orthopedic injuries support the growth of this end user application.

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market. Growth of this region is primarily attributed to the rising incidences of arthritis due to growing obese and geriatric population. According to Centers for Disease and Prevention 2017 statistics, 23% of overweight and 31% of obese population in the U.S. are diagnosed with arthritis. In Asia Pacific, foot and ankle products represent one of the fastest growing segments, enjoying an annual average growth rate of over 7.9%. Increasing incidences of food and ankle injuries coupled with rising demand for orthopedic products support the segment growth in this region.

Request For Full Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10293925

Key Vendor Takeaway

Companies namely, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Breg, Inc., Bauerfeind AG, and Alcare Company Ltd. are analyzed in detail. The global market is largely controlled by these players even though the market share of small players is noticeable too. Key players are concentrating on providing cost effective and innovative solutions to their customers to capture the untapped market. For instance, in March 2017, DJO Global, Inc., launched OA Reaction TriFit Knee brace, which is designed to provide pain relief to patients who are suffering from the degenerative joint disease that affects over 11.0 million U.S. population.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Hospitals

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCTS

Foot and Ankle

Knee

Upper Extremity

Others

MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Others

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Orthopedic Braces and Support Systems Market

Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market

Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Services Market

Antibiotics Market